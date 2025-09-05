Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - September 5, 2025
There are 78 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, September 5, including several interesting matchups from the top tier divisions. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Massachusetts best teams. Xaverian Brothers travel to take on the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks at 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, Central (Springfield) takes on St. John's Prep in an early season showdown of the states top teams.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks into full swing.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 15 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Central (Springfield) taking on St. John's Prep at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 23 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Walpole taking on King Philip Regional at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 29 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Westfield taking on Milford at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, September 5, kicking off with Medford taking on Everett at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 23 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, September 5, kicking off with Swampscott taking on St. Mary's at 4:30 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 17 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, September 5, kicking off with Atlantis Charter taking on Monomoy at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 15 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, September 5, kicking off with Randolph taking on Blue Hills RVT at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 13 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, September 5, kicking off with East Bridgewater taking on Carver at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
