Massachusetts high school football scores, live updates (10/10/2024)
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football season continues this Friday night (Oct. 11) with several marquee matchups across the state including No. 3 Central vs. Westfield and No. 9 Marshfield vs. Silverlake Regional. Silverlake Regional with an impressive 3-1 record looking to upset a No. 9 ranked Marshfield squad.
Meanwhile, No. 6 Xaverian Brothers takes on No. 7 Catholic Memorial in an highly anticipated SBLive Top 25 matchup. Both teams looking to avoid another loss early into the season.
You can follow all of the MIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Massachusetts high school football action Friday night:
