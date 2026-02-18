High School

Minnesota High School Girls Hockey State Tournament Live Updates, Scores, Schedule (MSHSL) - February 18, 2026

Follow the action from the Class 1A MSHSL girls hockey quarterfinals

Jack Butler

Grand Casino Arena hosts the 2026 MSHSL girls hockey state tournament
Grand Casino Arena hosts the 2026 MSHSL girls hockey state tournament

The 2026 Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament begins on Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena with the Class 1A quarterfinals.

High School On SI will have live updates and final scores from each game on this page throughout the day.

No. 1 Warroad (21-5-1) vs. No. 8 Luverne (19-9)

11 a.m.

No. 4 Dodge County Wildcats (20-6-1) vs. No. 5 Proctor/Hermantown (18-6-2)

1 p.m.

No. 7 Saint Cloud Crush (18-9) vs. No. 2 Breck (25-1-1)

6 p.m.

No. 3 Blake (21-6) vs. No. 6 Mankato East (24-2-1)

8 p.m.

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

