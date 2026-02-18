Minnesota High School Girls Hockey State Tournament Live Updates, Scores, Schedule (MSHSL) - February 18, 2026
Follow the action from the Class 1A MSHSL girls hockey quarterfinals
The 2026 Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament begins on Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena with the Class 1A quarterfinals.
High School On SI will have live updates and final scores from each game on this page throughout the day.
No. 1 Warroad (21-5-1) vs. No. 8 Luverne (19-9)
11 a.m.
No. 4 Dodge County Wildcats (20-6-1) vs. No. 5 Proctor/Hermantown (18-6-2)
1 p.m.
No. 7 Saint Cloud Crush (18-9) vs. No. 2 Breck (25-1-1)
6 p.m.
No. 3 Blake (21-6) vs. No. 6 Mankato East (24-2-1)
8 p.m.
