Massachusetts high school football scores, live updates (10/31/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Massachusetts high school football scores from Week 9 of the 2024 season

Andy Villamarzo

North Quincy's Nate Sampson, top, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Brody Baker during high school football action against Malden Catholic at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Qcy Nqmaldencathfball 8tg
North Quincy's Nate Sampson, top, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Brody Baker during high school football action against Malden Catholic at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

The 2024 Massachusetts high school football season continues this Friday night (Nov. 1st) with several marquee matchups across the state including Malden Catholic hosting Catholic Memorial.

You can follow all of the MIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here’s a guide to following all of the Massachusetts high school football action Friday night:

MASSACHUSETTS (MIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE MASSACHUSETTS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 1 SCORES -- DIVISION 2 SCORES

DIVISION 3 SCORES -- DIVISION 4 SCORES

DIVISION 5 SCORES -- DIVISION 6 SCORES

DIVISION 7 SCORES -- DIVISION 8 SCORES

Published
