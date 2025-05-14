High School

Massachusetts high school football: Sharon announces 2025 schedule

The Eagles have nine games scheduled including against Arch Bishop Williams, Dighton-Rehobeth and Marthas Vinyard

Andy Villamarzo

Sharon Eagles football recently released their 2025 schedule
Sharon Eagles football recently released their 2025 schedule / Courtesy of Sharon Eagles football

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Old Colony State and High School On SI Massachusetts will share these as we see them.

On Wednesday morning, the Sharon Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play eight games, including three notable contests against Arch Bishop Williams, Dighton-Rehobeth and Marthas Vinyard.

Among other teams on the Eagles' 2025 schedule are Fitchburg, Minutemen Tech, Newton South, Oliver Ames, Stoughton and at home against Wareham.

Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 SHARON EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sep. 5: vs. Dighton-Rehobeth

Sep 12: vs. Wareham

Sep. 20: at Marthas Vinyard

Sep. 26: vs. Minutemen Tech

Oct. 3: at Stoughton

Oct. 17: vs. Arch Bishop Williams

Oct. 24: vs. Newton South

Nov. 1: at Fitchburg

Nov. 7: TBD

Nov. 14: TBD

Nov. 26: at Oliver Ames

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo
