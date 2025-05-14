Massachusetts high school football: Sharon announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Old Colony State and High School On SI Massachusetts will share these as we see them.
On Wednesday morning, the Sharon Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play eight games, including three notable contests against Arch Bishop Williams, Dighton-Rehobeth and Marthas Vinyard.
Among other teams on the Eagles' 2025 schedule are Fitchburg, Minutemen Tech, Newton South, Oliver Ames, Stoughton and at home against Wareham.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 SHARON EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep. 5: vs. Dighton-Rehobeth
Sep 12: vs. Wareham
Sep. 20: at Marthas Vinyard
Sep. 26: vs. Minutemen Tech
Oct. 3: at Stoughton
Oct. 17: vs. Arch Bishop Williams
Oct. 24: vs. Newton South
Nov. 1: at Fitchburg
Nov. 7: TBD
Nov. 14: TBD
Nov. 26: at Oliver Ames
Andy Villamarzo