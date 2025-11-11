Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 11, 2025
Massachusetts high school football is in the thick of the postseason.
High School on SI’s seventh week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:
1. St. John’s Prep (9-0)
The top-seeded Eagles beat Framingham, 38-0, in the opening round of the MIAA Division I playoffs. St. John’s will face eighth-seeded Leominster in the quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 1
2. King Philip Regional (9-0)
The top-seeded Warriors overwhelmed Chicopee Comp with a 51-0 win in the opening round of the MIAA Division III playoffs. KRP hosts eighth-seeded Mansfield in the quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 2
3. Springfield Central (8-1)
The second-seeded Golden Eagles beat Taunton, 28-15, in the opening round of the MIAA Division I playoffs. Central hosts 10th-seeded Lowell in the quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 3
4. Xaverian Brothers (7-2)
The third-seeded Hawks blanked Brockton, 33-0, in the MIAA Division I first round. Xaverian hosts 11th-seeded Andover in the quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 4
5. Central Catholic (6-3)
The fifth-seeded Raiders knocked off St. John’s, 39-7, in the MIAA Division I playoff opener. Central Catholic faces fourth-seeded Natick in the quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 5
6. Tewksbury Memorial (9-0)
The second-seeded Redmen won 49-7 over Middleborough in the MIAA Division IV opening round. Tewksbury hosts Ashland in the quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 7
7. Catholic Memorial (6-2)
The top-seeded Knights will host eighth-seeded Wellesley in the MIAA Division II quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 8
8. Natick (7-2)
The fourth-seeded Redhawks beat Weymouth, 35-13, in the MIAA Division I playoff opener. Next up for Natick is Central Catholic in the quarterfinal round.
Previous rank: 9
9. Barnstable (8-1)
The Red Hawks beat Doherty Memorial, 21-14, in the MIAA Division III playoff opener. Barnstable hosts seventh-seeded North Attleborough in the quarterfinals.
Previous rank: None
10. Scituate (8-1)
The top-seeded Sailors defeated Tantasqua Regional, 33-10, in the MIAA Division IV opening round. Scituate hosts ninth-seeded Walpole in the quarterfinals.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Marshfield (6-3), Methuen (6-3).
