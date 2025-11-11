High School

Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Nov. 11, 2025

The MIAA playoffs are underway in the Bay State

Kevin L. Smith

Jayson Dyer (8) and the Barnstable football squad enter the rankings this week. The Red Hawks will host seventh-seeded North Attleborough in the MIAA Division III quarterfinals.
Jayson Dyer (8) and the Barnstable football squad enter the rankings this week. The Red Hawks will host seventh-seeded North Attleborough in the MIAA Division III quarterfinals. / Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massachusetts high school football is in the thick of the postseason.

High School on SI’s seventh week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:

1. St. John’s Prep (9-0)

The top-seeded Eagles beat Framingham, 38-0, in the opening round of the MIAA Division I playoffs. St. John’s will face eighth-seeded Leominster in the quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 1

2. King Philip Regional (9-0)

The top-seeded Warriors overwhelmed Chicopee Comp with a 51-0 win in the opening round of the MIAA Division III playoffs. KRP hosts eighth-seeded Mansfield in the quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 2

3. Springfield Central (8-1)

The second-seeded Golden Eagles beat Taunton, 28-15, in the opening round of the MIAA Division I playoffs. Central hosts 10th-seeded Lowell in the quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 3

4. Xaverian Brothers (7-2)

The third-seeded Hawks blanked Brockton, 33-0, in the MIAA Division I first round. Xaverian hosts 11th-seeded Andover in the quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 4

5. Central Catholic (6-3)

The fifth-seeded Raiders knocked off St. John’s, 39-7, in the MIAA Division I playoff opener. Central Catholic faces fourth-seeded Natick in the quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 5

6. Tewksbury Memorial (9-0)

The second-seeded Redmen won 49-7 over Middleborough in the MIAA Division IV opening round. Tewksbury hosts Ashland in the quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 7

7. Catholic Memorial (6-2)

The top-seeded Knights will host eighth-seeded Wellesley in the MIAA Division II quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 8

8. Natick (7-2)

The fourth-seeded Redhawks beat Weymouth, 35-13, in the MIAA Division I playoff opener. Next up for Natick is Central Catholic in the quarterfinal round.

Previous rank: 9

9. Barnstable (8-1)

The Red Hawks beat Doherty Memorial, 21-14, in the MIAA Division III playoff opener. Barnstable hosts seventh-seeded North Attleborough in the quarterfinals.

Previous rank: None

10. Scituate (8-1)

The top-seeded Sailors defeated Tantasqua Regional, 33-10, in the MIAA Division IV opening round. Scituate hosts ninth-seeded Walpole in the quarterfinals.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Marshfield (6-3), Methuen (6-3).

