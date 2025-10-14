Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
Massachusetts high school football takes another step in the 2025 season.
Here are High School on SI’s third week of rankings out of the Bay State:
1. St. John’s Prep (5-0)
The Eagles blanked Boston College High School, 35-0. The team hosts Saint John’s on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Catholic Memorial (5-0)
The Knights cruised to a 47-14 win over Malden Catholic. CMS faces Xaverian Brothers on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. King Philip Regional (5-0)
The Warriors wrapped up a bye week and will now face Taunton on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Central HS (4-1)
The Golden Eagles shut out Longmeadow, 56-0. Central takes on East Longmeadow this Friday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Natick (4-1)
The Redhawks, coming off a bye week, will host Brookline on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
6. Xaverian Brothers (3-2)
The Hawks bounced back with a 40-16 win over Saint John’s. Xaverian hosts Catholic Memorial on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
7. Methuen (4-1)
The Rangers knocked off Central Catholic, 30-20. Methuen faces Lawrence on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
8. Central Catholic (3-3)
The Raiders will look to shake off their loss to Methuen with a home game against Andover on Oct. 24.
Previous rank: 5
9. Andover (4-1)
The Golden Warriors cruised to a 56-8 victory over Lawrence. Andover goes up against Pinkerton on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
10. Marshfield (3-2)
The Rams topped Silver Lake by a 38-14 score. Marshfield hosts Whitman-Hanson on Friday.
Previous rank: 10
