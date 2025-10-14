High School

Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025

No new teams, but plenty of movement in this week's rankings out of the Bay State

Kevin L. Smith

Christian Mena (18) competes for the St. John's Catholic Prep football team.
Christian Mena (18) competes for the St. John's Catholic Prep football team. / Daniel Kauffman/Herald-Mail / USA TODAY NETWORK

Massachusetts high school football takes another step in the 2025 season.

Here are High School on SI’s third week of rankings out of the Bay State:

1. St. John’s Prep (5-0)

The Eagles blanked Boston College High School, 35-0. The team hosts Saint John’s on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Catholic Memorial (5-0)

The Knights cruised to a 47-14 win over Malden Catholic. CMS faces Xaverian Brothers on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

3. King Philip Regional (5-0)

The Warriors wrapped up a bye week and will now face Taunton on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Central HS (4-1)

The Golden Eagles shut out Longmeadow, 56-0. Central takes on East Longmeadow this Friday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Natick (4-1)

The Redhawks, coming off a bye week, will host Brookline on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

6. Xaverian Brothers (3-2)

The Hawks bounced back with a 40-16 win over Saint John’s. Xaverian hosts Catholic Memorial on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

7. Methuen (4-1)

The Rangers knocked off Central Catholic, 30-20. Methuen faces Lawrence on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

8. Central Catholic (3-3)

The Raiders will look to shake off their loss to Methuen with a home game against Andover on Oct. 24.

Previous rank: 5

9. Andover (4-1)

The Golden Warriors cruised to a 56-8 victory over Lawrence. Andover goes up against Pinkerton on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

10. Marshfield (3-2)

The Rams topped Silver Lake by a 38-14 score. Marshfield hosts Whitman-Hanson on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

