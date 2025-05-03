Massachusetts high school head football coach pays $16k fine
According to a report by the Boston Herald, the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission fined Medfield High School head football coach Erik Ormberg $16,000 for violating the state's conflict of interest law.
Per Rick Sobey's report, the Warriors' lead man used his position as a high school head coach to promote attending his private football/conditioning camps.
“When public employees’ public jobs and private business activities are closely related, they must be careful to maintain a clear separation between them. The conflict of interest law is clear that public employees may not use their public positions to drum up business for private companies they own or are connected with," Massachusetts State Ethics Commission Executive Director David Wilson said in a statement per Sobey's report.
The report continues to state that Ormberg from 2018 to 2024 made around $70,000 in payments to his Warrior Industries LLC, which operates as a corporation that offers summer fitness and football camps.
Ormberg has coached Medfield the last 14 years and has gone 11-22 over the previous three seasons at the helm. The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission issued a statement regarding the decision to fine Ormberg.
“By using his position as Head Coach and other Medfield High School resources to promote his private camps to Medfield students, and by recruiting his high school assistant coaches to staff those camps, Ormberg violated the conflict of interest law’s prohibition against public employees using their official positions or other public resources to obtain substantially valuable unwarranted privileges for themselves or others. Also, by as Head Coach including in the high school’s annual Fall Sports Information Night presentations references to his private camps and recommendations that students attend them, Ormberg violated the law’s prohibition against municipal employees participating officially in matters in which they know they or their private business organizations have a financial interest," Massachusetts State Ethics Commission provided in a statement per the report.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi