Massachusetts high school softball: Case announces 2025 schedule
Softball schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bay State and High School On SI Massachusetts will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Case Cardinals announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Cardinals will play 20 games, including two contests against Middleborough and New Bedford.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bridgewater, Bridgewater Raynham, Bourne, Dighton Rehoboth, Fairhaven, Somerset Berkley and on the road against Rochester.
Below is the Cardinals' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 CASE CARDINALS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Apr. 2: vs. New Bedford
Apr. 7: vs. Dighton Rehoboth
Apr. 11: vs. Fairhaven
Apr. 14: vs. Seekonk
Apr. 16: at New Bedford
Apr. 18: vs. Middleborough
Apr. 21: at Bourne
Apr. 23: vs. West Bridgewater
Apr. 28: at Seekonk
Apr. 30: vs. Apponequet
May 2: at Somerset Berkley
May 5: at Fairhaven
May 7: at Bridgewater Raynham
May 9: at Middleborough
May 10: vs. Bridgewater Raynham
May 12: vs. Bourne
May 14: at West Rochester
May 19: vs. SCC Game opponent/TBA
May 21: vs. Norton
