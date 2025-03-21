High School

Massachusetts high school softball: Case announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Cardinals' schedule are Middleborough and New Bedford

Andy Villamarzo

Softball schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bay State and High School On SI Massachusetts will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Case Cardinals announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Cardinals will play 20 games, including two contests against Middleborough and New Bedford.

Among other teams on the schedule are Bridgewater, Bridgewater Raynham, Bourne, Dighton Rehoboth, Fairhaven, Somerset Berkley and on the road against Rochester.

Below is the Cardinals' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 CASE CARDINALS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Apr. 2: vs. New Bedford

Apr. 7: vs. Dighton Rehoboth

Apr. 11: vs. Fairhaven

Apr. 14: vs. Seekonk

Apr. 16: at New Bedford

Apr. 18: vs. Middleborough

Apr. 21: at Bourne

Apr. 23: vs. West Bridgewater

Apr. 28: at Seekonk

Apr. 30: vs. Apponequet

May 2: at Somerset Berkley

May 5: at Fairhaven

May 7: at Bridgewater Raynham

May 9: at Middleborough

May 10: vs. Bridgewater Raynham

May 12: vs. Bourne

May 14: at West Rochester

May 19: vs. SCC Game opponent/TBA

May 21: vs. Norton

Published |Modified
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

