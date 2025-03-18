Massachusetts MIAA boys basketball 2024-25 all-state teams
The season is over for the D1 MIAA boys high school basketball league, and it is time to dish out some awards. All of these are opinion-based, and by no means are the official awards.
From first to second teams and Player, Coach of the Year honors, we present the Massachusetts MIAA 2024-25 all-state teams:
First-Team All MIAA
G: Caden Sullivan - Franklin - Sullivan is the primary ballhandler on the best team in Massachusetts. He averaged 22.7 ppg this season, stepping into a great role and leading his team to the one seed with a 22-1 record in the regular season and capturing the state title.
G: Tzar Powell-Aparicio - Lowell - Jumping from 17 ppg his junior year to 24 now, Powell-Aparicio is one of the most explosive players in the MIAA. He led his Lowell squad to a 19-3 regular season record as their go-to option on offense.
F: Javi Lopez - Central Catholic - As Lopez finishes up his junior year, it's only right he is considered for first-team all MIAA. Averaging about 25 ppg for the Raiders, Lopez is a do-it-all win that led his team to a 20-3 record and will come back even better his senior year.
F: Teagan Swint - Newton North - The 6'4 wing who can score at will is yet another incredible talent produced by Newton North. Averaging about 20 ppg with one of the toughest schedules in the league, Swint led the Tigers to a 21-1 regular season record and runner-ups to the state title.
F: Sam Concemi - Andover - The 6'8 big man fulfilled Andover's center position this season. Last year he averaged just 9 points and 9 rebounds a game, but this year we saw major growth in all aspects of his game, and he became a double-double machine. The Warriors finished with a 15-7 record led behind Concemi.
Second-Team All MIAA
G: Josh Roux - Andover - Roux is a crafty young guard for the Warriors, something they always seem to possess. His development has been great and he loves to get to the rim. Roux fits in nicely on the MIAA second team and is the second player from Andover to be nominated by High School on SI.
G: Ethan Elie - Braintree - Elie is a physical guard who rarely has a bad game. Averaging in the mid-teens, Elie is a great player on both sides of the ball.
F: Deshawn Faulk Jr. - Bridgewater-Raynham - Deshaun Faulk was an incredible player for the Trojans during his four-year stint. His career was highlighted by high putback dunks and nifty moves on the perimeter, which a guy his size (6'4) shouldn't be able to do.
F: Ladainian Rodrigues - Attleboro - Rodrigues is a young raw prospect for the Attleboro Bombardiers. He can move his feet quickly on the perimeter while still standing at 6'3. His defensive game is impressive and he gets to his spots on offense.
F: Niko Catalano - North Andover - Catalano was arguably the biggest threat on the offensive glass in all of the MIAA. Catalano erupted for over 20 points very often, and was an incredibly physical big man while being a three-year starter for the Knights.
Coach of the Year
Bill Watson - Springfield Central - Watson displayed outstanding coaching bringing his team to a 17-4 overall record and a 9-2 league record. They had an incredible run in the playoffs this year defeating Peabody, Barnstable, Newton South, and 2-seed Attleboro, which brought them all the way to the final four, where they lost 53-49 to the eventual runner-up Newton North.
Player of the Year
Caden Sullivan - Franklin - Sullivan quite possibly just completed the dream season for the Panthers. They took home the trophy and in every single game played, Sullivan showed up when it mattered most. Whether it was free throws, hitting the open man, or deep threes, Sullivan delivered. He is absolutely more than worthy of winning player of the year.
