Owen DeSalvo Continues to Thrive as One of High School Football's Best Two-Way Players

Many high school football athletes play on both sides of the ball. It is common for coaches to develop multiple areas of their games to build better athleticism and skills to round out their profiles.

For Owen DeSalvo of Buckingham Browne and Nichols in Cambridge, Massachusetts, playing on both sides of the field was his sixth sense. DeSalvo plays as a running back and defensive back for the Knights simply because he is great at both. So great, in fact, that as a rising junior, DeSalvo has received 13 Division I offers.

A Natural Talent

Normally, kids at this stage of their lives notice a moment when they could separate themselves, but for DeSalvo, it was different.

"I don't think there was really a specific moment. I think I've always been pretty good at the sport since I was young, but the most important thing was that I enjoyed playing it and have loved it since I started," DeSalvo said.

Love of the Game

DeSalvo has performed well for the Knights, and at such a young age. He has caught the attention of multiple Division I programs across the country, identifying his natural talent both on offense and defense.

For such a young athlete, people may think it would benefit him more to focus on one area of the game, but that isn't the route he has taken. DeSalvo loves lining up on both sides.

"I've played both sides my whole life and have definitely enjoyed the opportunity to experience both," DeSalvo said. "I think my favorite thing about it is being able to be on the field and have an impact in any way I can for the whole game."

DeSalvo takes a great approach to the game, looking to make an impact in any way he can to help his team win. This is one of the reasons he has caught the attention of many scouts at such a young age. He is always searching for the positive side of things, a trait that can't be taught.

"I think what I love most about football is the lessons and relationships you build from it," DeSalvo said. "Along with this, I love the team aspect of the game and the work that comes with it in order to be successful.

A Great Supporting Cast

It would be easy for DeSalvo to look at where he is and consider himself successful. A young athlete entering his junior year of high school who has already gotten multiple Division 1 offers is a great resume. However, DeSalvo stays grounded through it all.

"I think aside from football, I am a very respectful, humble kid who loves to hang out with friends and family," DeSalvo said.

"I think my biggest help during this process has definitely been my dad. He played football his whole life, so it's always been good to have him as my mentor in the recruiting world and also the football world. My mom has also always been so supportive of me, which has helped me come a long way," DeSalvo said.

Preparing For the Future

DeSalvo hasn't taken his foot off the gas yet and has been active around New England in multiple camps and showings.

"My goals are to be as productive as possible in order to do whatever I can to help our team win. That's always been the goal and will continue to be the main goal. Also taking on a bigger leadership role this year as a junior captain is something I've been working on," said DeSalvo.