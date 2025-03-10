The Road to Glory: Breaking Down the MIAA Division 1 Final Four Showdowns
The Massachusetts Division 1 boys' state high school basketball tournament is down to its final four teams. After a thrilling elite eight, only four came out with victories, and some did it dramatically. Here at High School on SI, we're going to provide you with everything you need to know about these upcoming games.
#1 Franklin vs #4 Central Catholic
When you see a one seed, you automatically know they are the best of the best. In this case, that remains true. Franklin has been dominant no matter who they have played. So far in the tournament, their win differential averages out to about 20 in the three games they have played. Everyone expects you to win as a one seed, so the pressure will continue to be applied to the Pantheres as they will likely take on their toughest opponent yet, Central Catholic. The Raiders out of Lawrence, MA, squeezed out of their last game against Lowell with a 49-45 victory in one of the most anticipated high school basketball games in recent history. These two teams have had bad blood and want to beat each other more than any other, and this year, it was Central Catholic keeping their season alive.
Both teams are filled with talented players. Names like Caden Sullivan and Jake Olmstead are thriving in this year's playoffs for the Panthers. On the other side, guys like Javi Lopez and freshmen big man, Elkin Pena, who could catch fire any moment and lead their team to victory. Franklin has one of the most well-rounded starting fives in high school basketball, and Central Catholic plays with an unmatchable energy. Despite the seedings, this game will no doubt be filled with great moments that you will not want to miss.
#3 Newton North vs #7 Springfield
Newton North vs Springfield, one of the biggest cities in the state vs the basketball capital of the world. Newton North, as always, puts together an amazing team and makes a deep run in the tournament. They have had some close games as of late, winning by eight against Braintree last round and three against Marshfield the round before. This can be taken two ways: they can't seem to get a big enough lead, or they know how to close out games. Most people will choose the second, and that would be because of their defense. Springfield will have a hard time against the hard-knocked Tigers, but they made it this far for a reason.
Newton North is led by Teagan Swint, who just seems unstoppable in these playoffs. The supporting cast around him is incredible, and the hyper-athletic team seems to be everywhere on defense, forcing shots the offense doesn't want to take. Springfield shocked many fans, however, taking down the second seed Attleboro in the elite eight. Jabari Sifrin continues to be a double-double machine and will likely outwork any other big man as he stands at 6'4. This game will be about which team can manage to go on a run first because odds are there won't be many points scored in this contest.
This tournament has been one of the most exciting ones in recent history. Massachusetts boys' basketball continues to gain more talent and traction. Stay tuned as the championship is right around the corner, and after that, we will create our awards for the 2024-2025 season.