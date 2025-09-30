SI

NCAA Announces Big Change to Women's Final Four Starting in 2028

Liam McKeone

The 2025 women's Final Four was held in Tampa Bay.
Women's basketball, both collegiately and professionally, has never been more popular. The last few years has seen a tangible surge in viewership and the sport as a whole seems to be on a strong upward trajectory with more fans than ever invested in the product. The NCAA is recognizing that, and on Tuesday announced a big change to the women's end-of-year tournament that reflects the greater interest.

Starting in 2028, the women's Final Four will be held in Indianapolis. Not only that, but the games will also be played Lucas Oil Stadium, which will significantly increase the number of seats available. The men's Final Four is annually held at the same location to conclude March Madness.

"Moving the 2028 Women's Final Four to Lucas Oil Stadium will allow for more access for our fans, and it represents the continued growth of the sport," Amanda Braun, chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Committee, said in a statement. "With the interest we have seen, holding the Women's Final Four in a larger venue in Indianapolis is a natural next step."

It has been over 20 years since the women's Final Four was held in a football stadium rather than a basketball arena. The NCAA's statement says they expect an increase of 13,000 available seats as a result of the change. Last year's Final Four was held in Tampa Bay.

A great change for the fans and a sign of the significant strides women's basketball has made over the last few years.

