Veteran Massachusetts, Kentucky Head Football Coaches Retiring

Two veteran high school football coaches from Massachusetts high school football and Kentucky high school football have announced plans to step down.

Brian Lee, who led King Philip Regional High School to the Division III state championship in Massachusetts this past fall, has announced he is stepping down.

In a report by New England Football Journal on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lee said, “I’ve accomplished everything I set out to do at KP. All that work and constant battles with outside forces takes a toll, and I’m tired. It was time.”

BREAKING: Brian Lee is stepping down as head coach at King Philip after 21 seasons. Lee took over the program in 2005 and turned it into what many consider to be the top public school program in Massachusetts, winning 8 Hockomock League titles and leading the program to 8 Super… — New England Football Journal ® 🏈 (@newftbj) April 13, 2026

Lee spent 21 seasons with the program, taking over in 2005 and leading them to 176 victories during that time. The Warriors went 13-0 this past season, outscoring the opposition, 412-114.

Over the past three years, King Philip Regional went 38-1. They won eight Hockomock League titles and made eight appearances in what the state refers to as the “Super Bowl,” winning four of them during a nine-year stint.

“Coach lee has helped set the standard for what King Philip football represents,” King Philip Regional athletic director Gary Brown said in a press release . “His dedication to our student-athletes and his commitment to building a program centered on teamwork, accountability and pride have left a lasting mark on this school and community.”

Lee, who also works as a physical education and wellness teacher, plans to remain in that role with the school.

King Philip Regional downed North Attleborough in the finals this past year, 21-10.

Randy Borchers Leaving Post At Cooper High School

After nearly two decades, Randy Borchers has announced he is leaving the program he helped start.

Borchers led Cooper High School in Kentucky for the past 18 seasons, including a stretch that included 40 wins from 2022-25.

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, Randy Borchers has made the incredibly difficult decision to resign from Cooper High School after 18 years of service,” the official Cooper X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted. “This decision was not made lightly, as Cooper has been more than just a workplace - it has been home. The relationships he has built here mean the world to me.”

Coach Randy Borchers has resigned as Head Football Coach. pic.twitter.com/E9NgAobrVy — Cooper Football (@CooperFootball) April 13, 2026

Borchers earned 118 career wins during his time at Cooper, including starting the program in 2008. That run included four regional championships, four district titles and three state championship game appearances.

“Randy didn’t just lead a program - he built it,” the account posted. “From the early days to the successes that followed, he poured countless hours, energy and heart into developing something that students, families and the entire community could be proud of.

“The foundation he helped create will continue to stand strong for years to come.”