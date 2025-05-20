Vote: Who is the best sophomore quarterback heading into Massachusetts high school football 2025?
Massachusetts high school football may be focusing on their upcoming spring practice schedule, but regardless the Bay State has produced some great talent out of the Northeast of the United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top sophomore passers in the pocket from Massachusetts, shall we?
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school quarterbacks in recent years, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Massachusetts. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is now surprise The Bay State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning sophomore Massachusetts quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Voting ends Sunday, June 15 at 11:59 PM ET
Here are the nominations:
Christopher Vargas, St. Johns Prep
Vargas was the head of the Eagles offense just as a freshman last year. In one of the most successful high school football programs, Vargas threw for 1,311 yards, 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions last year.
Rory Funke, Dexter Southfield
Last season for Dexter Southfield the 6'3 185 pound quarterback threw for 1,817 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was first-team All-Evergreen and used his arm strength and size to dominate on the mound as well.
Jayden Campbell, Lawrence Academy
While Campbells stats are not readily available to the public, his highlights portray a strong arm that carries the ball 50+ yards downfield. He is a very mindful quarterback in the pocket that navigates the field well.
Bradford Perry, St. Johns (Shrewsbury)
The 5'11 quarterback threw for 1,790 passing yards as well as 25 touchdowns in his first year as quarterback. He also posed as a threat to run the ball, gaining 215 rushing yards
John Stadler, Andover
This past season Stadler threw for 23 touchdowns and had elite accuracy limiting himself to 3 interceptions as a freshmen. He is a 6'2 quarterback weighing in a 180 pounds.
Aiden Purdy, Westfield
Purdy is currently ranked as the 6th best quarterback in his class in all of New England. He is a 5'10 160 slinger who accumulated over 2,500 yrds in his first season in the pocket.
Eamon Kane, Belmont Hill
Kane has been a quarterback all his life. At 6'1 170 pounds he was listed in PrepRedzone's top 100 football prospects in New England. He has a great arm for his age.
