Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Softball Player In Massachusetts For The 2025 Season?
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a look at some of the top high school softball players all over the country heading into the season.
We continue into the state of Massachusetts heading into the 2025 campaign.
There are thoasands of outstanding players around the country, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram (@highschoolonsi) and let us know about other players worthy of fans’ attention as we preview high school softball.
We provide you with 12 players that caught our eye from the 2024 season and we believe are the top returners for 2025.
Voting concludes February 23, at 11:59 p.m.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Haleigh Kelley, Dighton Rehoboth Regional
The Saint Anselm commitment had herself a big 2024 season for Dighton Rehoboth Regional. Kelley batted .453 with seven home runs, 29 runs driven in and 28 runs scored.
Cam Cloonan, Dighton Rehoboth Regional
Another Dighton Rehoboth Regional player that had some stellar numbers in 2024 was Cloonan. As a sophomore, Cloonan batted .541 with 12 home runs, six doubles, three triples, 44 runs scored and 38 RBIs.
Katie Lynch, Diman RVT
Last season as a junior, Lynch was solid for Diman RVT as the utility player batted .515 at the plate with seven home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 31 runs batted in and scored 36 runs.
Katie Anderson, Medway
One of the state's top juniors from a season ago was Anderson, who showed off her power at the plate with six home runs, driving in 25 runs, scored 25 times and batted .438 at the plate.
Angelis Valentin Cruz, Boston English
When it came to stealing bases, Cruz was the best in the state last season. As a junior, the infielder stole 48 bases on 49 attempts and also batted .324 with 33 runs scored and 12 RBIs.
Kayleigh DeSousa, Old Colony RVT
Not many catchers in the state put up the kind of numbers that DeSousa had. As a junior, DeSousa batted .564 at the plate with 41 runs driven in, 37 runs scored and belted two home runs.
Neveah Lopez, Pittsfield
Lopez produced in many of the key categories last season for Pittsfield, as a junior she batted .414 at the playe with five home runs, 30 runs batted in and eight doubles. Also had 36 hits and scored 26 runs.
Liana Danubio, Norton
Danubio was the top sophomore pitcher when it came to wins, with last year, the hurler notching 21 victories to go along with her 2.32 earned run average and 151 strikeouts.
Avery Tinkham, Norton
Another sophomore that had herself a strong 2024 season was Tinkham, who batted .405 with three home runs, four doubles, four triples and 33 RBIs.
Erin O'Day, Uxbridge
O'Day was undoubtedly one of Massachusetts' top pitchers from a year ago, going 14-1 with a 1.09 earned run average and 178 strikeouts. Also batted .571 at the plate with six home runs and 27 RBIs.
Lola Grube, Uxbridge
As a sophomore, Grube was sensational for Uxbridge and batted .524 at the plate with eight home runs, five doubles, two triples 27 runs driven in and 34 runs scored.
Hannah Gilbert, Franklin County Tech
Gilbert had herself a strong 2024 season as a junior, going 14-4 with an impressive 1.16 earned run average and struckout 192 batters.
