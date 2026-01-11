Vote: Who is the Top 3-Pointer in Wisconsin Boys High School Basketball This Season
With the highly anticipated, action-packed Wisconsin high school boys basketball season in full swing, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best in the state.
We began by looking at 20 of the most prolific individual scoring threats and now will take a closer look at the top 3-point shooters from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of high-caliber boys basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until January 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Drew Bowers, Kaukauna, freshman
Bowers has converted 31 of 63 shots from 3-point range (49.2%) through nine games this season for Kaukauna (9-0 overall).
Jayce Cook, New Berlin West, junior
Cook has converted 32 of 94 shots from 3-point range (34%) through 11 games this season for New Berlin West (9-2 overall).
Caleb Dahlke, Fox Valley Lutheran, senior
Dahlke has converted 29 of 65 shots from 3-point range (44.6%) through 11 games for Fox Valley Lutheran (7-4 overall).
Devon Feck, Rhinelander, senior
Feck has converted 31 of 65 shots from 3-point range (47.7%) through nine games for Rhinelander (8-1 overall).
Caden Gustafson, Waterford, senior
Gustafson has converted 32 of 90 shots from 3-point range (35.6%) through 12 games for Waterford (10-2 overall).
Parker Ingles, Winneconne, senior
Ingles has converted 41 of 103 shots from 3-point range (39.8%) through 12 games for Winneconne (8-4 overall).
Keegan Kell, Lomira, junior
Kell has converted 27 of 50 shots from 3-point range (54%) through 10 games for Lomira (9-1 overall).
Henry Knudsen, Little Chute, sophomore
Knudsen has converted 34 of 59 shots from 3-point range (57.6%) through 11 games for Little Chute (7-4 overall).
Jordan Krause, Seymour, sophomore
Krause has converted 22 of 41 shots from 3-point range (53.7%) through 10 games for Seymour (10-0 overall).
Casey Lyon, Whitewater, senior
Lyon has converted 39 of 107 shots from 3-point range (36.4%) through nine games for Whitewater (5-4 overall).
Logan Ramczyk, Xavier, junior
Ramczyk has converted 30 of 81 shots from 3-point range (37%) through 11 games for Xavier (8-3 overall).
Blake Risler, Regis, senior
Risler has converted 36 of 72 shots from 3-point range (50%) through eight games for Regis (7-1 overall).
Jake Rue, Menomonie, senior
Rue has converted 38 of 97 shots from 3-point range (39.2%) through 10 games this season for Menomonie (8-2 overall).
Brayden Smith, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, sophomore
Smith has converted 39 of 89 shots from 3-point range (43.8%) through nine games this season for Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (7-2 overall).
Tyler Tiutczenko, Pewaukee, senior
Tiutczenko has converted 38 of 71 shots from 3-point range (53.5%) through 11 games for Pewaukee (6-5 overall).
Mason Uhlenbrauck, St. Mary Catholic, senior
Uhlenbrauck has converted 34 of 91 shots from 3-point range (37.4%) through 12 games for St. Mary Catholic (9-3 overall).
Jamison Zavatchin, Oostburg, senior
Zavatchin has converted 28 of 56 shots from 3-point range (50%) through 12 games for Oostburg (10-2 overall).
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com