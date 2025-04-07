Vote: Who should be the Massachusetts Athlete of the Week? (4/7/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s Massachusetts High School Athlete of the Week for March 31-April 6. Voting closes on Monday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Here are the nominees:
Luke Rogan, Mansfield, Baseball
This past week Rogan went 3-5 at the plate with a single and a double. He also had the game winning RBI against Oliver Ames. On the mound against King Philip he went 6.2 innings, let up only 2 runs and struck out six batters.
Mylee Ramer, Bishop Feehan, Softball
Ramer had an outstanding performance on the mound leading her team to a 5-2 victory and striking out an amazing 18 batters en route to the win.
Olivia Moeckel, Central Catholic, Softball
The Raiders at Central Catholic picked up their first win of the season this past week. Moeckel chipped in to help with 2 home runs in the first game of the season.
Dylan Casillo, Belmont Hill, Lacrosse
The Virginia lacrosse commit racked up four goals in a game against Avon High School to help his team pull out the victory.
Catherine Larson, Taunton, Softball
Taunton softball had an incredible week and their ace pitcher led the way once again. Larson tallied 9 strikeouts in yet another shutout win for Taunton.
Josh Harmaan, St. Johns Prep, Lacrosse
Harmaan started St. Johns season off right scoring 4 goals in the season opening win in a game against Acton Boxboro in the snow.
Matt Burt, Bishop Stang, Baseball
Widely considered one of the best programs around the state, Bishop Stang has lived up to that name starting their season off 3-0. Burt went six complete innings in a 6-2 victory over Arlington Catholic, allowed just 3 hits and 1 run.
Phoebe Carroll Jr., Hopedale, Softball
This past week Carroll propelled Hopedale with elite hitting. She was 4 for 5 at the plate with two triples, a double, and 3 out her teams 24 RBI's in a game against Whitinsville Christian
Cole Rodgers, Sandwich, Lacrosse
Rodgers plays for one of the best lacrosse teams in the state in Sandwich. In a game against Mashpee where Sandwich logged their first win of the season Cole Rodgers scored 7 goals and his team won 15-3.
Maddie Adams, Marshfield, Softball
In a 12-8 victory in Marshfield softballs home opener, they squeaked the win out against Hanover. Maddie Adams was four for five at the plate and tallied 3 runners batted in and scored 4 runs herself.
