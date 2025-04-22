Vote: Who should be the Massachusetts high school baseball player of the week (4/22/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Bay State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Massachusetts high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Aidan Stow, Foxborough
Aidan Stow was stellar at the plate this last week for Foxborough High. At the plate he was 2-3 with an RBI single and a double.
Aiden LeCamera, Bedford
Aiden LaCamera is being nominated solely for his play in the diamond this past week. When he lined up as catcher he caught to runners stealing easily. When the team threw him at second base he covered the whole right side of the infield.
Will Cassidy, Needham
Cassidy was excellent on the mound in a 1-0 victory against Walpole. In his varsity debut Cassidy went the whole game allowing just four hits en route to upsetting a very good Walpole team.
Jack Sullivan, Franklin
Sullivan had a great week at the plate for his squad, batting .400 with multiple extra base hits. He drove in three runs on a double and triple, was walked twice and scored 2 runs all while holding it down at shortstop.
Michael DeMaino, St. Mary's
DeMaino was the main guy in a 10-0 win over Spellman. At the plate he was 2-2 with a walk, he stole three bases and scored three runs, and even tallied a RBI single to drive in one of St. Mary's 10 runs.
Garrett Mahoney, Lincoln Sudbury
Mahoney was perfect at the plate for a very good Lincoln Sudbury team. This past week Mahoney and his squad won 12-7 against Bedford in a game where Mahoney doubled twice and homered in a 4-for-4 day with three RBI's. He also had a game going 2-for-2 at the plate scoring three runs with one RBI.
Talen Rosborough, Uxbridge
Rosborough was excellent in all areas this past week for Uxbridge. He went 3-for-4 against Advanced Math and Science school in a 12-2 win. He tallied an RBI triple and two singles, along with scoring three runs. He also was very solid as a catcher stopping all balls pitched towards him.
Cameron Gobeille, Natick
Natick managed to play four games in the week, and the team went 2-for-2 in those games. During that stretch Gobeille went 8-for-13 at the plate with a double, three RBI's, and two stolen bases.
Jun An, Philips Academy
Jun An was a consistent hitter this past week against a very good Andover team. He started and ended the game off with two RBI singles.
Cooper Tarlie, Belmont Hill
Tarlie is a part of a strong Belmont Hill team that took down Groton this past week. At the plate he was perfect going 4-for-4 with a towering home run.