Vote: Who should be the Massachusetts high school baseball player of the week (5/5/2025)
Another week of the high school baseball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in Massachusetts. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Massachusetts high school baseball player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on May 4th at 11:59 p.m.
Joey Benoit, Taunton
Benoit had a game with 3 hits and 4 RBI's, driving in four of the Tigers 12 runs in a blowout win against Canton.
Mason Silverman, Sharon
Silverman was a dual threat this past week for Sharon. He threw a 7 inning complete game allowing no runs and just four hits while striking out 6 batter. He also was big at the plte going 2 for 4 with a double, triple, and one RBI.
Charlie Criscola, Uxbridge
Criscola showed up big against one of Massachusetts best teams in Auburn. He had two hits with a single and a triple, and drove in 2 of Uxbridge's five runs in the 5-3 victory.
Conor Secrist, St. Johns
In a game against a very talented Boston College High School, Secrist played excellent. He helped his team take the 11-1 victory with 3 hits and 2 RBI's.
Sam Horwitz, Norwell
Sam Horwitz of Norwell threw 103 pitches in one game last week, In seven innings he threw the whole game which also happened to be a no hitter. He had seven strikeouts and walked just one batter.
Patrick Higgins, Norwell
Higgins had a phenomenal week at the plate going a combined 7-for-10 in three games. He had a total of seven RBI's. He also doubled twice, and had one home run. In one game he even pitched four innings of relief striking out eight batters.
Dylan Maw, Tri-County Regional Vocational
Maw had a career defining moment this past week where hs truck out his 100th batter as a part of Vocational. In the same game, he threw a complete game shutout with eleven strikeouts and just 1 batter walked.
Andrew Reid, Middlesex
Against Groton, Reid delivered his 150th career strikeout in seven pitched innings. He struckout fifteen batters, allowed just four hits and no runs.
Paul McCarthy, Xaverian Brothers
McCarthy showed out against Boston College High School. He went the whole game and shut them out, throwing 89 pitches and striking out nine batters while allowing just three hits.
Kelan Jones, Attleboro
This past week Jones went 3-for-8 at the plate. He had a double and totaled 3 RBI's this past week and contributed to two big wins for Attleboro.