Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Massachusetts High School Quarterback in 2025?
With the start of the 2025 high school football season getting closer, it is time to preview the top returning quarterbacks in Massachusetts. The quarterback is the most important position on the field, and each of these nominees possesses the tools and skill set to lead their teams to the postseason in 2025. This should be an exciting season in the Bay State as the nominees will look to lead their teams to tremendous seasons.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school quarterback in Southwest Florida for the 2025 season.
Voting will close on August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Osiris Lopez, Leominster
One of the top quarterbacks in high school football, let alone Massachusetts, showed out last year and displayed why he will be one of the top QBs when 2025 rolls around. Lopez in 2024 completed 98-of-174 passes for 1749 yards, 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He recently committed to play at Coastal Carolina.
Jonny Donovan, Scituate
Donovan got his first trial at running the Scituate offense last year and he didn't disappoint. Leading his team to winning the 2024 D4 MIAA state championship, the 6'3 180-pound junior quarterback threw for 2,156 yards and set a school record with 31 passing touchdowns all while having a 13-0 record.
Will Wood, Xaverian Brothers
Will Wood filled quite possibly the biggest shoes in the state, given Xaverian's reputation in high school football. He led the Hawks to the state championship while completing passes for over 2,000 yards, he had 26 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Jake Attaway, Philips Exeter Academy/Hudson
Jake Attaway was Hudson's quarterback last season, but plans on doing a post-grad year at Philips Exeter this upcoming season. Attaway's exact stats aren't available, but all you need to know is he has thrown for over 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in the course of his high school career.
Jesse Gagliardi, Natick
Gagliardi, in his junior year, showed very good potential, leading the Natick Redhawks to a 9-2 record. The Class of 2026 quarterback used his athleticism to his advantage. In 11 games, he was 53-84 on passing attempts, securing 865 yards and 5 touchdowns. Gagliardi made just as muchof an impact rushing, totaling 97 carries for 819 rush yards and 2 touchdowns.
Tommy Vallett, Mansfield
Vallett of Mansfield was one of the best QBs in the Hockomock, a very competitive league. In his junior season with the Hornets he compiled 1,661 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He has a very impressive arm for such a young player and plays well under pressure.
Kise Flannery, Catholic Memorial
Flannery is committed to play at Harvard next year and rightfully so. Flannery is a state champion quarterback who threw for 1,698 yards last season and 22 touchdowns. He added 346 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns while leading his team to a 12-1 record. He was 96-of-144 on passing attempts as well.
Owen Mordas, Bishop Feehan
In his junior year at Feehan, he led his team to a 9-2 record with an outstanding 100-of-173 completions. He was a CCL All-Star and had 1,853 total passing yards along with 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
Zachary Gebhard, King Philip
Playing for one of the most athletically decorated high schools in the state, Gebhard steps into his role quite nicely. Last season he connected on multiple 50 yard touchdown passes. He is a great quarterback with amazing accuracy and stands at 6'3 185 pounds.
Charlie Vyadro, Groton
Charlie single handedly put himself in history books this past season. He led the state in passing touchdowns with 25, and accumulated over 2,900 passing yards while doing so. Vyardo remain uncommited as of May 19, but any school that gets him will be thankful they did.
Michael Wildfire, Cohasset
In his junior season at Cohasset Wildfire thre for 1,606 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also established himself as a dual threat quarterback leading the team in rushing touchdowns with 9 and added on 350 rushing yards.
Brendan Peno, Nauset
Peno unfortunately had his season cut short, and missed the last three games of Nauset's season. Through 7 games however he still managed to throw for 1,557 yards on 97-of-161 passing attempts. He threw for 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and in his career has thrown for over 4,500 yards.
Dylan Keenan, Taunton
Keenan is a multi-sport athlete, but plays amazing no matter the sport. As quarterback this past year he threw for 2,962 yards and 28 touchdowns, piling on two rushing touchdowns as well. The now senior quarterback will thrive in a great system at Taunton.
Jareth Staine Jr., Springfield Central
In his sophomore season as the Golden Eagles quarterback Staine completed 125-of-161 passing attempts. He totaled 2,230 passing yards for 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions last season.
Peter Bourque, Tabor Academy
Looking at the offense that Bourque conducted last season for Tabor, it is no question why he is on this list. Leading his team to an 8-1 record and winning the NEPSAC super bowl and gaining 20-plus collegiate offers, Bourque will continue to develop going into his junior season.
Peter Alexopoulos, Winchester
Peter stands at 6-foot-2 180 pounds, giving him a great stature for quarterback. In the off-season, he spends his time training with M2 Academy, an elite quarterback training program out of New England.
Westin Mcneilly, Wakefield
Mcneilly threw for 1,600 yards this past 2024 season and connected on 17 touchdowns with a 63 percent completion rate. He came into Wakefield and immediately became the varsity starter as a freshman.
Lukas Prock, Wellesley
Prock is another exceptional athlete at Wellesley, and keeps the future of football there bright. The 6-foot-2 180-pound quarterback threw for 2,109 yards, 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season.
Jack Luccarelli, Norwell
Luccarelli unfortunately missed three games during his sophomore season due to an injury, but deservingly made our list nonetheless. As the Sullivan League MVP, he threw for 552 yards and six touchdowns. Establishing himself as a dual-threat, Luccarelli rushed for 1,008 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Christian Bielawski, Dighton Rehoboth
Bielawski is the definition of a gym rat when it comes to the gridiron, and he is only looking to get better. In his sophomore season at Dighton Rehoboth, Bielawski threw for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Marcio Semedo, Brockton
Semedo holds a great frame at 6-foot and may not be done growing as a quarterback. In his sophomore season at Brockton, Semedo amassed over 1,000 passing yards and 10 total passing touchdowns. On top of that he added four rushing touchdowns himself.
Elai Machado, KIPP Academy
Machado stepped into this year with all eyes on him under center. In 2024, he threw for 1,508 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Machado had 10 interceptions as well, but will continue to progress heading into his junior year.
Christopher Vargas, St. Johns Prep
Vargas was the head of the Eagles offense just as a freshman last year. In one of the most successful high school football programs, Vargas threw for 1,311 yards, 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions last year.
Rory Funke, Dexter Southfield
Last season for Dexter Southfield the 6'3 185 pound quarterback threw for 1,817 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was first-team All-Evergreen and used his arm strength and size to dominate on the mound as well.
Jayden Campbell, Lawrence Academy
While Campbells stats are not readily available to the public, his highlights portray a strong arm that carries the ball 50+ yards downfield. He is a very mindful quarterback in the pocket that navigates the field well.
Bradford Perry, St. Johns (Shrewsbury)
The 5'11 quarterback threw for 1,790 passing yards as well as 25 touchdowns in his first year as quarterback. He also posed as a threat to run the ball, gaining 215 rushing yards
John Stadler, Andover
This past season Stadler threw for 23 touchdowns and had elite accuracy limiting himself to 3 interceptions as a freshmen. He is a 6'2 quarterback weighing in a 180 pounds.
Aiden Purdy, Westfield
Purdy is currently ranked as the 6th best quarterback in his class in all of New England. He is a 5'10 160 slinger who accumulated over 2,500 yrds in his first season in the pocket.
Eamon Kane, Belmont Hill
Kane has been a quarterback all his life. At 6'1 170 pounds, he was listed in PrepRedzone's top 100 football prospects in New England. He has a great arm for his age.