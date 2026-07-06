Why Central Catholic QB Caden Smith Thrives Under Pressure

Most quarterbacks try to avoid pressure. Central Catholic's Caden Smith embraces it.

The Raiders compete against the best talent in Massachusetts high school football and has produced some of the state's top college prospects. Whether it's standing comfortably in the pocket with pressure in his face or wrestling in a packed arena, Smith thrives in the spotlight.

"I love when there are a lot of eyes watching me. Pressure makes diamonds and pushes people to their highest levels," Smith said. "More importantly, when you learn to handle the pressure, the game starts to slow down, and when the game slows down, it makes my job a lot easier. I love playing in big games, it is a feeling that I will chase for the rest of my life after football.

That confidence has already started attracting college attention. He is being recognized as one of the best rising quarterbacks in New England, and has earned him his first Division 1 offer from Merrimack College.

Living Up to Central Catholic's Standard

"t is an honor. I am blessed to be in the position that I am in. It is amazing to follow in the footsteps of so many great football players that have played the position before me," Smith said. "However, I feel as though I force myself to meet and exceed expectations that people place on. So I think it is amazing to follow in the footsteps and have high expectations set."

A Threat Through the Air and on the Ground

His versatility is one of the biggest reasons defenses struggle to contain him. threw for 1,214 yards while rushing for another 1,120, last season.

"I think it is important because it forces the defense to defend the entire field. Oftentimes, a defense can key onto either the throwing ability of a quarterback or the running ability," Smith said. So being a dual threat makes it extremely difficult for teams come Fridays and Saturdays.

Wrestling Shapes His Game

His success in football doesn't come just from his athleticism. Smith credits another sport for shaping the way he thinks in football.

"The footwork and body positioning are a huge advantages that I have from playing both sports," Smith said. "But the biggest thing that it has given me is my toughness and my ability to handle pressure. There is not a single sport where there is more pressure on you than when you are wrestling in the all state finals. The entire arena is watching, and it is you vs. the guy across the mat. No other sport can match that."

Merrimack Becomes First to Offer

Merrimack became the first Division I program to offer Smith.

"I have put in so much work for this. I can not thank my parents enough for constantly being there for me and pushing me. My coaches as well, without them I wouldn’t be where I am at. But above all, I am at the field constantly, whether that is sprinting, throwing, stretching, I am addicted to getting better," Smith added. "I love seeing results that are in my control. So all of those extra hours I have put in are a huge reason as to how I was able to get to where I am today and receive a Division I football scholarship offer, which is something I have dreamed of since I was a little kid."

If Smith's career has established one thing, it's that he doesn't shy away from the biggest moments. He looks forward to them.