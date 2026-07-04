Bacterial Infection Claims the Life of High School Football Player

The Washougal High School community in Washington State, is dealing with some tragic news this week after the passing of former football player and recent graduate Grant Johnson Jr.

Johnson, 18, passed away on June 29 following a brief battle with a fast-progressing viral infection, according to a GoFundMe page published by family and friends. Just weeks after celebrating his high school graduation, Orange ribbons now hang near the entrance to Washougal High School in his memory. The school also held a vigil in Johnson's honor last week.

Johnson was described as a "key member" of a Washougal team which went 9-2 last season, after the Panthers went 9-2 overall and captured the Class 2A Greater St. Helens League title with a perfect 7-0 league record. An offensive guard and defensive tackle, Johnson was credited with 18 tackles, including four solos, two for loss and one sack during the 2025 season.

Over two varsity seasons, Johnson appeared in 12 games and recording 26 total tackles, with three for loss.

A Beloved Teammate

Johnson Jr. is remember fondly by his teammates, friends and family.

"We'd be down in a game, he'd be there picking everybody back up saying, we got this," said Deondrae Goodell to Oregon's KGW8 news about his teammate and childhood friend.

"He was hilarious, one of the funniest people I ever knew. Always smiling, always cracking jokes, making people laugh," added Michael Camp, who graduated with Johnson in June.

Speaking to The Chronicle newspaper, Washougal head coach David Hajek said, “He’s one of those kids who never said bad things about anybody, If you see him, he’d give a smile. Just a great kid to be around. Never saw him angry. Never heard him say a bad word about anybody.”

Also speaking with The Chronicle, friend Julian Martell, perhaps, summed up Johnson best.

“If you were in a bad mood, if Grant was there, you wouldn’t be upset anymore,” said Martell. “He made everyone happier. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

Remembered for His Character

Organizers Terrin Weissenfluh and Tiffany Jones described Johnson as "Polite, caring, gracious and thoughtful, everyone who knew him absolutely loved being part of his life."

Supporting the Johnson Family

Johnson is survived by his mother, Tiffany, father, Grant Sr., stepfather, Joey, and brother, Sam, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Donations will help cover funeral expenses, medical bills and provide support for the family during this difficult time.