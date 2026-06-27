Overlooked Aledo DT Tymon Meeks Turns 25 Offers Into Oregon State Commitment

Despite being overlooked because of his size for much of his career, Aledo defensive tackle Tymon Meeks has become one of the fastest-rising recruits in Texas this spring.

Despite not possessing the the classic size, Meeks game film and production convinced college coaches his size wasn't a limitation.

The Recruiting Surge

As a result, Meeks received offers from Miami, UCLA and Colorado just to name a few while racking up 25 total offers before coming to a final decision. On Saturday, Meeks announced his commitment to Oregon State over Bowling Green and New Mexico State.

Why Oregon State Won Out

“I will be attending Oregon State University because ever since they came here in January, we’ve built a relationship from there and dealing with them has felt like family and felt like home,” Meeks told High School On SI. “It doesn't bother me at all that people doubt me because of my size as some of the greats were my size and did a lot of great things. At the end of the day, it’s all about what God got for me, and I don’t trip on what everybody else got because they said Aaron Donald couldn’t do it, Byron Murphy, Puna Ford and I’m just like them so all that stuff doesn’t bother me.”

Production Speaks Louder Than Size

With Meeks in the fold, Oregon State is getting one of the nation's most productive defensive tackles. He lives in opponents’ backfields despite his 5-foot-11 frame. In his junior campaign, Meeks put up one of the most impressive stat lines in the nation by racking up 96 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks while bringing home all-state and multiple all-region honors.

The feat is even more impressive when you add in the fact Meeks did this while only averaging 30 snaps a game because Aledo built large leads against many opponents, limiting Meeks to roughly 30 snaps per game. With his college decision behind him, Meeks has turned his attention to one final goal at Aledo.

One Goal Left at Aledo

Bringing another state championship to Aledo is now his primary focus.

“It’s a big thing that I want to achieve, I haven’t gotten my first ring yet, but I look to get it this coming season,” Meeks said. “My IQ has gotten way better; my strength has improved and my explosiveness and I’m looking forward lining it up showing everybody everything this season.”

If Meeks produces another season like his junior campaign, he'll arrive at Oregon State as one of the most accomplished defensive linemen in the Class of 2027.