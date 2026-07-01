West Haven Freshman Nathaniel Raines Jr. Is Already Drawing Division I Attention

Nathaniel Raines Jr. didn't have to wait long for his first Division I football scholarship offer. UConn was the first team to catch on to his talents before his sophomore season at West Haven began, and the wide receiver is no doubt one of New England's top emerging prospects.

While still having at least three years of high school left, Raines isn't letting the early attention change his mindset as he prepares for next season.

"It feels really good, I have put in a lot of work to get to this point," Raines said. "But at the same time, I feel a sense of urgency to keep grinding and getting better, there's a lot more work to do."

Early Work Pays Off

Raines has been attending camps since middle school and stepped on the field as a freshman, drawing people's attention.

Competing against older players has become the norm. That's exactly why he makes it look so effortless on the field.

"I've been doing a lot of specific position skill work, while also focusing on getting stronger and faster in the gym," Raines said. "I think what helps me get better the most is competing against upperclassmen. I have been going to college camps since the 8th grade, competing against players way older. It kind of forces you to get better and learn."

A Two-Way Difference Maker

Not only has he excelled as a receiver, but he also takes pride in playing defensive back.

West Haven uses him at both wide receiver and defensive back.

"It's the best," Raines said. "It's always good to have the opportunity to be on the field and make a difference to help the team win."

Embracing Expectations

Early recruiting attention also brings expectations, something Raines has learned to embrace.

"I feel like it's 50/50, I do feel the pressure, and I know my team and coaches are counting on me to be a major contributor this season, but at the same time, no pressure at all," Raines said. Just go out there, and give it your all, and have fun, and everything will work out how it's supposed to. Just have to keep working, learning, and getting better."

Raines' ability to recognize the attention, but not let it get to him, is such a rare trait for athletes his age.

Eyes on a State Championship

Despite all the personal attention he has been getting, Raines still has just one goal on his mind. A state championship.