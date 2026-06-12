Worcester Academy Lineman Travis Bowen Turning Heads Before Sophomore Season

High school football often shines a spotlight on quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs. Usually, these players are quarterbacks, wide receivers, or even defensive backs. What often goes overlooked are the linemen.

Linemen are the players dictating the game, the ones protecting their quarterback, or the ones pressuring them. Linemen do the dirty work on the field, and it takes a special type of athlete to thrive in that role. Travis Bowen of Worcester Academy in Worcester, Massachusetts, is seizing his opportunity.

Bowen is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound athlete gearing up for his sophomore season with the Hilltoppers. During his freshman year, Bowen attended camps at Boston College and UMass Amherst, and has caught the attention of multiple colleges.

Bowen Is Seizing His Opportunity

"At my age, especially after reclassing, I feel like all of this exposure has come from the coaches who have mentored me, Coach Bandy and Coach Gregoire. I am very grateful to be on all of these colleges’ radars," Bowen said.

Although Bowen reclassified, the move has given him additional time to develop. For an athlete with his size and potential, Division I programs are likely to continue taking notice. What truly matters is how he will prepare for when that moment comes.

Always Looking To Improve

When asked what sacrifices Bowen has made to be in the position he is, Bowen gave a response coaches around the country would love to hear.

"I take a lot of pride in my work ethic and in doing everything I can to improve every day," Bowen said. "No matter who I’m competing against or how old they are, I focus on being the best version of myself and earning every opportunity."

Bowen's determination to improve has already helped him stand out at a young age. He understands that he has been given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a great player, and he emphasized how grateful he is to have a family that has bought into his career.

Focused on Continued Growth

"My parents have sacrificed so much of their time, money, and energy to help me succeed as a football player. From driving me to camps to flying me out to colleges, they have invested so much in my future, and all they have ever asked for in return is my effort. For that, I am forever grateful," Bowen said.

Bowen is a top talent in New England on the line and will receive attention from across the country. Already, he has publications like Prep Redzone and Scouting New England reporting on his talents. Typically, athletes of Bowen's age would feel some pressure or need to perform, but Bowen is different.

Handling the Attention With Maturity

"Being on all of these colleges’ radars, I feel no pressure. I know my time is coming, I just have to stay patient and let my talent shine," Bowen said. "When dealing with expectations, I focus on playing my game and working as hard as possible, regardless of who is watching. You can never rest until the job is finished."

For Bowen, the job isn't nearly finished. As he looks ahead to his sophomore season, Bowen remains focused on helping Worcester Academy succeed.

"Worcester Academy can expect me to become one of the most dominant players in our league and to do everything I can to help lead our team to success," Bowen said.