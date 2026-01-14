High School

Michigan State Finalist Dexter Introduces Its New Head Football Coach

Fresh off a 12-win campaign and a Division 2 state finals run, the Dexter Dreadnaughts enter a new era with a coaching transition, elite production in the rearview mirror, and blue-chip talent ready to carry the torch in 2026

Conner Linsner

Dexter quarterback Cooper Arnedt (4) looks to pass during the first half of the MHSAA Division 2 football championship game against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.
Dexter quarterback Cooper Arnedt (4) looks to pass during the first half of the MHSAA Division 2 football championship game against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. / David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dexter Dreadnaughts had a phenomenal 2025 season, winning 12 games and defeating some excellent programs, including Livonia Franklin, Birmingham Groves, and Temperance Bedford. For the second year in a row, Dexter reached double‑digit wins, proving that the program has firmly established itself as one of the state’s elite teams.

The Dreadnaughts did, however, fall in the MHSAA Division 2 State Championship game to Orchard Lake St. Mary's 51-14.

Former Head Coach Phil Jacobs Retires

Phil Jacobs has been the head coach for Dexter for the last nine seasons. He posted a heartfelt message on X announcing his retirement last week:

"After nine incredible years as the head football coach at Dexter High School, I want to express my deepest gratitude on the journey we've shared. It has been an honor to coach such amazing young men and to work alongside an outstanding coaching staff. None of this would have been possible without an administration that values athletics, and a supportive community, and passionate fans. Most importantly, thank you to my rock - my wife - and family for their unwavering support over my 35-year coaching career. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this amazing program, and I leave with a heart full of pride and lasting memories. Thank you, Dexter, for allowing me to be a part of this incredible journey. GO DREADS!"

Dexter Hires Head Caoch From Within

Dexter's official athletics account on X announced they have decided to hire their offensive coordinator and JV head coach, Rob Schwartz, as the school's new head coach. In 2025, Dexter averaged 43.7 points per game and averaged 49.5 points per game at home, where the Dreadnaughts went 7-0.

Under coach Schwartz, quarterback Cooper Arnedt put together a historic season, throwing for an MHSAA-record 4,537 career passing yards and racking up 53 touchdown passes, good for second all-time in state history.

Dexter Has Plenty of Talent for the 2026 Campaign

Dexter does lose a lot of talent like Cooper Arnedt, Mateo Kipke, Owen Winder, and Nathan Gersh, but the Dreadnaughts have consistently reloaded. Over the last five years, the program has won 45 games. Player development has been a high point of emphasis at Dexter.

Dexter does, however, bring back Holden Niemi, a 3-star class of 2027 prospect according to 247Sports. Niemi boats offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and plenty of others.

Published
Conner Linsner
CONNER LINSNER

Conner has been covering high school football and basketball recruiting for over five years. In college, he started his own blog covering high school recruiting. Right now, Conner is the Site Expert at All for Tennessee, covering Tennessee Volunteers athletics. He has also been covering college and professional sports on various FanSided sites since 2020. After graduating from Wayne State University in 2024, he decided that his passion for collegiate and professional athletics had driven him to pursue a career in sports media. Conner has been to over half of the Major League Baseball stadiums with his father and plans to hit every single ballpark in the majors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.