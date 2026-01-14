Michigan State Finalist Dexter Introduces Its New Head Football Coach
The Dexter Dreadnaughts had a phenomenal 2025 season, winning 12 games and defeating some excellent programs, including Livonia Franklin, Birmingham Groves, and Temperance Bedford. For the second year in a row, Dexter reached double‑digit wins, proving that the program has firmly established itself as one of the state’s elite teams.
The Dreadnaughts did, however, fall in the MHSAA Division 2 State Championship game to Orchard Lake St. Mary's 51-14.
Former Head Coach Phil Jacobs Retires
Phil Jacobs has been the head coach for Dexter for the last nine seasons. He posted a heartfelt message on X announcing his retirement last week:
"After nine incredible years as the head football coach at Dexter High School, I want to express my deepest gratitude on the journey we've shared. It has been an honor to coach such amazing young men and to work alongside an outstanding coaching staff. None of this would have been possible without an administration that values athletics, and a supportive community, and passionate fans. Most importantly, thank you to my rock - my wife - and family for their unwavering support over my 35-year coaching career. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this amazing program, and I leave with a heart full of pride and lasting memories. Thank you, Dexter, for allowing me to be a part of this incredible journey. GO DREADS!"
Dexter Hires Head Caoch From Within
Dexter's official athletics account on X announced they have decided to hire their offensive coordinator and JV head coach, Rob Schwartz, as the school's new head coach. In 2025, Dexter averaged 43.7 points per game and averaged 49.5 points per game at home, where the Dreadnaughts went 7-0.
Under coach Schwartz, quarterback Cooper Arnedt put together a historic season, throwing for an MHSAA-record 4,537 career passing yards and racking up 53 touchdown passes, good for second all-time in state history.
Dexter Has Plenty of Talent for the 2026 Campaign
Dexter does lose a lot of talent like Cooper Arnedt, Mateo Kipke, Owen Winder, and Nathan Gersh, but the Dreadnaughts have consistently reloaded. Over the last five years, the program has won 45 games. Player development has been a high point of emphasis at Dexter.
Dexter does, however, bring back Holden Niemi, a 3-star class of 2027 prospect according to 247Sports. Niemi boats offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and plenty of others.