SC State 5A Champ Northwestern Opens Its 2026 Football Schedule With Showdown Against a North Carolina Power
Northwestern reached the top of the mountain last year by winning the South Carolina High School League 5A Division II state championship. The Trojans went 13-1, losing only to 4A champion South Pointe.
Xavier Means Will Lead the Trojans Efforts to Run It Back
Led by dual threat quarterback Xavier Means, the Trojans will try to run it back in 2026 with a different Class 5A-Region 3 due to the latest SCHSL realignment. Joining the Trojans are Boiling Springs, Dorman, Spartanburg, Fort Mill and city rival Rock Hill. Fort Mill and Rock Hill are the only teams who were in the same region with Northwestern last year.
North Carolina Undefeated 8A State Champ Hough Will Visit Rock Hill for The Opener
The 2026 schedule is out for the most part and it starts with a marquee matchup - Hough, a Charlotte area powerhouse. The Huskies went undefeated in 2025, winning the 8A state championship. They return three-star prospect Ethan Royal at quarterback.
South Pointe Will Host Northwestern for a State Championship Rematch in Late September
Other non-region foes include Stratford, former region rival Indian Land and a rematch with South Pointe. There is one date - Sept. 11 - listed as to be determined. It will be an away game.
Means excelled in his first season as the starter, throwing for 2,873 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 1,239 yards and 27 touchdowns.
2026 Northwestern Football Schedule
Aug. 21 - vs. Hough (N.C.)
Aug. 28 - at Indian Land
Sept. 4 - vs. Stratford
Sept. 11 - at TBD
Sept. 25 - at South Pointe
Oct. 2 - vs. Boiling Springs
Oct. 9 at Dorman
Oct. 16 - vs. Spartanburg
Oct. 23 - at Fort Mill
Oct. 30 - vs. Rock Hill