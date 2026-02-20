High School

SC State 5A Champ Northwestern Opens Its 2026 Football Schedule With Showdown Against a North Carolina Power

With quarterback Xavier Means back to lead the title defense; Trojans will also face a revamped regional schedule due to SCHSL realignment.

Mike Duprez

Following a 13-1 season and a SCHSL 5A DII state championship, Northwestern has announced its 2026 schedule.
Northwestern reached the top of the mountain last year by winning the South Carolina High School League 5A Division II state championship. The Trojans went 13-1, losing only to 4A champion South Pointe.

Xavier Means Will Lead the Trojans Efforts to Run It Back

Led by dual threat quarterback Xavier Means, the Trojans will try to run it back in 2026 with a different Class 5A-Region 3 due to the latest SCHSL realignment. Joining the Trojans are Boiling Springs, Dorman, Spartanburg, Fort Mill and city rival Rock Hill. Fort Mill and Rock Hill are the only teams who were in the same region with Northwestern last year.

North Carolina Undefeated 8A State Champ Hough Will Visit Rock Hill for The Opener

The 2026 schedule is out for the most part and it starts with a marquee matchup - Hough, a Charlotte area powerhouse. The Huskies went undefeated in 2025, winning the 8A state championship. They return three-star prospect Ethan Royal at quarterback.

South Pointe Will Host Northwestern for a State Championship Rematch in Late September

Other non-region foes include Stratford, former region rival Indian Land and a rematch with South Pointe. There is one date - Sept. 11 - listed as to be determined. It will be an away game.

Means excelled in his first season as the starter, throwing for 2,873 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 1,239 yards and 27 touchdowns.

2026 Northwestern Football Schedule

Aug. 21 - vs. Hough (N.C.)

Aug. 28 - at Indian Land

Sept. 4 - vs. Stratford

Sept. 11 - at TBD

Sept. 25 - at South Pointe

Oct. 2 - vs. Boiling Springs

Oct. 9 at Dorman

Oct. 16 - vs. Spartanburg

Oct. 23 - at Fort Mill

Oct. 30 - vs. Rock Hill

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

