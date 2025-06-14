2025 MHSAA Division 2 baseball state final: Live score updates, stats, more
It's championship Saturday in Michigan as the high school baseball season will conclude with four teams being named a state champion. Forest Hills Eastern was one of the hottest teams in the Mitten towards the end of the regular season, and it enters the state title game with a 40-1 record. Standish-Sterling is playing for a trophy largely because of its pitching, and it will be tested today.
High School on SI will provide live coverage of the state finals throughout the day. Refresh this page for the latest score, stats and information.
1ST INNING
Forest Hills Eastern starting pitcher Landen Lindley starts the game with back-to-back walks.
Colton Brinks blasts one into right center for an RBI and gets Standish-Sterling on the board first (1-0). Carson Koin came across the plate for the run. There are runners on the corners with no outs.
Drew DenBraber lays down a sacrifice bunt to get another run across for the Panthers. Brinks advanced to second.
The top of the first ends with a flyout to right field, but Standish-Sterling is out to an early 2-0 lead.
After a leadoff walk from Drew Ferrick, Ben Fausey hit a single into left field. The following at-bat, James Dempsey hit one back up the middle to score Ferrick - making it 2-1. With no outs, the Hawks still have a base-runner on first and second.