Cass Tech high school football 2025 schedule
See who the defending MHSAA Division 1 champions will face in 2025
The Cass Tech Technicians won the 2024 MHSAA Division 1 title last season with a 42-20 win over Hudsonville.
They return a lot of talent with 4-star CJ Sadler entering his senior season. Offensive lineman Khalief Canty returns as well. The Technicians do lose key starters in Alex Graham, Cashus Shivers and Logan Howell.
Cass Tech will play its rivalry game against Detroit King on September 19.
Cass Tech high school football 2025 schedule
Aug 29 — Toledo (OH) Central Catholic
Sept 5 — Grandville
Sept 12 — Renaissance
Sept 19 — Martin Luther King
Sept 26 — Mumford
Oct 3 — Western
Oct 10 — East English Village
Oct 17 — TBD (PSL Championship)
Oct 24 — TBD
Schedule according to michigan-football.com.
Recommended Articles
Published