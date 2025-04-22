High School

Cass Tech high school football 2025 schedule

See who the defending MHSAA Division 1 champions will face in 2025

Jack Butler

Detroit Cass Tech’s Antijuan Wilkes Jr., Marvin McCallum, Logan Howell, and Jestin Wilson celebrate their win against Hudsonville, at the end of the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
The Cass Tech Technicians won the 2024 MHSAA Division 1 title last season with a 42-20 win over Hudsonville.

They return a lot of talent with 4-star CJ Sadler entering his senior season. Offensive lineman Khalief Canty returns as well. The Technicians do lose key starters in Alex Graham, Cashus Shivers and Logan Howell.

Cass Tech will play its rivalry game against Detroit King on September 19.

Aug 29 — Toledo (OH) Central Catholic

Sept 5 — Grandville

Sept 12 — Renaissance

Sept 19 — Martin Luther King

Sept 26 — Mumford

Oct 3 — Western

Oct 10 — East English Village

Oct 17 — TBD (PSL Championship)

Oct 24 — TBD

Schedule according to michigan-football.com.

