Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026
There are 71 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, February 13, including games featuring some of Michigan's top teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of the top teams in the state as Detroit Country Day travels to take on Pewamo-Westphalia at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Caro faces off against Cass City in a Division 2 matchup.
All game times and matchups:
Taylor Prep vs. Clarenceville — 5:00 PM
Lutheran vs. Roeper — 5:30 PM
Fitzgerald vs. Romeo — 6:00 PM
Marlette vs. Sandusky — 6:00 PM
Mt. Clemens vs. Austin Catholic — 6:00 PM
Eau Claire vs. Our Lady of the Lakes — 7:00 PM
Harper Woods vs. University — 7:00 PM
Pinckney vs. Tecumseh — 7:00 PM
Lamphere vs. Hazel Park — 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Grosse Ile — 7:00 PM
Novi vs. Northville — 7:00 PM
Port Huron vs. Lakeview — 7:00 PM
Lake Orion vs. Rochester — 7:00 PM
Romulus vs. Robichaud — 7:00 PM
Roseville vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM
Salem vs. Plymouth — 7:00 PM
Pontiac vs. Seaholm — 7:00 PM
Eastpointe vs. Marine City — 7:00 PM
Linden vs. Kearsley — 7:00 PM
Huron vs. Milan — 7:00 PM
Detroit Country Day vs. Pewamo-Westphalia — 7:00 PM
Onsted vs. Ida — 7:00 PM
Detroit Community vs. Rose Leadership Academy — 7:00 PM
Oak Park vs. Southfield Arts & Tech — 7:00 PM
Glenn vs. Franklin — 7:00 PM
Clintondale vs. Clawson — 7:00 PM
Mott vs. Stoney Creek — 7:00 PM
Swartz Creek vs. Holly — 7:00 PM
Royal Oak vs. Troy — 7:00 PM
Utica vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson — 7:00 PM
Lake Shore vs. New Haven — 7:00 PM
Flushing vs. Fenton — 7:00 PM
Farmington vs. Groves — 7:00 PM
Madison vs. Sterling Heights — 7:00 PM
Goodrich vs. Clio — 7:00 PM
Chelsea vs. Jackson — 7:00 PM
Skyline vs. Dexter — 7:00 PM
Utica Eisenhower vs. L'Anse Creuse North — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Central vs. Walled Lake Northern — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Western vs. South Lyon East — 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe South vs. Dakota — 7:00 PM
Wayne Memorial vs. Stevenson — 7:00 PM
Garden City vs. Crestwood — 7:00 PM
Cousino vs. Utica Ford — 7:00 PM
Churchill vs. Fordson — 7:00 PM
Chippewa Valley vs. Port Huron Northern — 7:00 PM
Bronson vs. Stockbridge — 7:00 PM
Lincoln-King Academy vs. Chandler Park Academy — 7:00 PM
Center Line vs. Mott — 7:00 PM
American International Academy vs. Monroe — 7:00 PM
Hudson vs. Blissfield — 7:00 PM
Brandon vs. Lake Fenton — 7:00 PM
Ypsilanti vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM
Woodhaven vs. Carlson — 7:00 PM
Canton vs. Howell — 7:00 PM
Hartland vs. Brighton — 7:00 PM
Berkley vs. Kettering — 7:00 PM
Dearborn vs. Belleville — 7:00 PM
Bedford vs. Saline — 7:00 PM
Avondale vs. Clarkston — 7:00 PM
Athens (Troy) vs. Bloomfield Hills — 7:00 PM
Airport vs. Riverview — 7:00 PM
Anderson vs. Edsel Ford — 7:00 PM
Anchor Bay vs. Grosse Pointe North — 7:00 PM
Adams vs. Oxford — 7:00 PM
Yale vs. Imlay City — 7:30 PM
Capac vs. Memphis — 7:30 PM
Grand Blanc vs. Davison — 7:30 PM
Brown City vs. Ubly — 7:30 PM
Caro vs. Cass City — 7:30 PM
Flat Rock vs. Jefferson — 8:00 PM
