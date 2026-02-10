Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 66 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Tuesday, February 10, including matchups featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 10, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Brighton travels to take on Salem at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the Hartland Eagles face off against Canton.
All game times and matchups:
Manchester vs. East Jackson — 6:00 PM
Beecher vs. South Lake — 6:30 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes vs. Countryside Academy — 7:00 PM
Clarenceville vs. Roeper — 7:00 PM
Morenci vs. Summerfield — 7:00 PM
Grosse Ile vs. Milan — 7:00 PM
Madison vs. Ida — 7:00 PM
Stockbridge vs. Union City — 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs. St. Mary Catholic Central — 7:00 PM
Michigan Center vs. Grass Lake — 7:00 PM
Williamston vs. Linden — 7:00 PM
Oak Park vs. Harper Woods — 7:00 PM
Northville vs. Plymouth — 7:00 PM
Lake Orion vs. Mott — 7:00 PM
Kettering vs. University — 7:00 PM
Riverview vs. Flat Rock — 7:00 PM
Oxford vs. Rochester — 7:00 PM
Redford Union vs. Romulus — 7:00 PM
Brighton vs. Salem — 7:00 PM
Britton Deerfield vs. Whiteford — 7:00 PM
St. Patrick vs. Perry — 7:00 PM
Erie-Mason vs. Sand Creek — 7:00 PM
Rose Leadership Academy vs. Ecorse — 7:00 PM
Detroit Community vs. Michigan Collegiate — 7:00 PM
Novi vs. Howell — 7:00 PM
Holly vs. Glenn — 7:00 PM
Fordson vs. Glenn — 7:00 PM
Clinton vs. Onsted — 7:00 PM
Franklin vs. Stevenson — 7:00 PM
North Branch vs. Swartz Creek — 7:00 PM
Melvindale vs. Thurston — 7:00 PM
Troy vs. Seaholm — 7:00 PM
Flushing vs. Notre Dame Prep — 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald vs. Port Huron Northern — 7:00 PM
Plymouth Christian vs. Lutheran Northwest — 7:00 PM
Clarenceville vs. Bloomfield Hills — 7:00 PM
Dexter vs. Huron — 7:00 PM
South Lyon East vs. Walled Lake Central — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern vs. Milford — 7:00 PM
Lakeland vs. Walled Lake Western — 7:00 PM
Crestwood vs. Robichaud — 7:00 PM
Groves vs. West Bloomfield — 7:00 PM
Dundee vs. Hudson — 7:00 PM
Clarkston vs. Farmington — 7:00 PM
Churchill vs. Dearborn — 7:00 PM
Chippewa Valley vs. River Rouge — 7:00 PM
Hillsdale vs. Blissfield — 7:00 PM
Brandon vs. Carrollton — 7:00 PM
Carlson vs. Edsel Ford — 7:00 PM
Hartland vs. Canton — 7:00 PM
Bloomfield Hills vs. Royal Oak — 7:00 PM
Southfield Arts & Tech vs. Berkley — 7:00 PM
Wayne Memorial vs. Belleville — 7:00 PM
Garden City vs. Annapolis — 7:00 PM
Ferndale vs. Avondale — 7:00 PM
Athens (Troy) vs. Pontiac — 7:00 PM
Airport vs. Huron — 7:00 PM
Dakota vs. Anchor Bay — 7:00 PM
Adrian vs. South Lyon — 7:00 PM
Adams vs. Stoney Creek — 7:00 PM
Lutheran vs. Novi Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Whitmore Lake vs. Southfield Christian — 7:30 PM
Austin Catholic vs. Memphis — 7:30 PM
Powers Catholic vs. Davison — 7:30 PM
Goodrich vs. Frankenmuth — 8:00 PM
Ionia vs. Fowlerville — 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.