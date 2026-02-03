Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 78 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including matchups featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Manchester takes on Michigan Center at 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Lincoln will travel to face off against the Chelsea Bulldogs.
All game times and matchups:
Riverside Academy West vs. Melvindale ABT — 6:00 PM
Manchester vs. Michigan Center — 6:00 PM
Romulus vs. Annapolis — 6:00 PM
Marine City vs. South Lake — 6:30 PM
Covert vs. Our Lady of the Lakes — 7:00 PM
Redford Union vs. Robichaud — 7:00 PM
Owosso vs. Lake Fenton — 7:00 PM
Milan vs. St. Mary Catholic Central — 7:00 PM
Mott vs. Marysville — 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs. Chelsea — 7:00 PM
Oxford vs. Pontiac — 7:00 PM
Lakeview vs. St. Clair — 7:00 PM
Lake Shore vs. Warren Woods-Tower — 7:00 PM
Roseville vs. Port Huron Northern — 7:00 PM
Salem vs. Northville — 7:00 PM
Saline vs. Pioneer — 7:00 PM
Huron vs. Riverview — 7:00 PM
Detroit Central vs. St. Francis de Sales — 7:00 PM
Plymouth Christian vs. Whitmore Lake — 7:00 PM
Summerfield vs. Erie-Mason — 7:00 PM
Denby vs. Detroit Country Day — 7:00 PM
Huron vs. Skyline — 7:00 PM
Milford vs. South Lyon East — 7:00 PM
Hartland vs. Plymouth — 7:00 PM
Hazel Park vs. Sterling Heights — 7:00 PM
Seaholm vs. Groves — 7:00 PM
University Prep vs. Grand Blanc — 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe North vs. Fraser — 7:00 PM
Lamphere vs. Clawson — 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Romeo — 7:00 PM
Linden vs. Swartz Creek — 7:00 PM
Taylor vs. Trenton — 7:00 PM
Thurston vs. Garden City — 7:00 PM
Utica vs. L’Anse Creuse North — 7:00 PM
Port Huron vs. New Haven — 7:00 PM
Napoleon vs. Grass Lake — 7:00 PM
Charyl Stockwell vs. Lutheran — 7:00 PM
Holly vs. Flushing — 7:00 PM
Fenton vs. Kearsley — 7:00 PM
Lincoln Park vs. Edsel Ford — 7:00 PM
Clintondale vs. Madison — 7:00 PM
Oakland Christian vs. Lutheran Northwest — 7:00 PM
Monroe vs. Dexter — 7:00 PM
Detroit Catholic Central vs. St. Francis de Sales — 7:00 PM
Dearborn vs. Stevenson — 7:00 PM
Utica Eisenhower vs. Fitzgerald — 7:00 PM
South Lyon vs. Walled Lake Central — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern vs. Lakeland — 7:00 PM
Lake Orion vs. Walled Lake Western — 7:00 PM
St. Clair vs. Warren Woods-Tower — 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs. Dakota — 7:00 PM
Wayne Memorial vs. Franklin — 7:00 PM
Melvindale vs. Crestwood — 7:00 PM
Cranbrook Kingswood vs. Shrine Catholic — 7:00 PM
L’Anse Creuse vs. Cousino — 7:00 PM
Churchill vs. Glenn — 7:00 PM
Chippewa Valley vs. Grosse Pointe South — 7:00 PM
Chandler Park Academy vs. St. Mary’s Prep — 7:00 PM
Eastpointe vs. Center Line — 7:00 PM
Brandon vs. Goodrich — 7:00 PM
Bishop Foley vs. Mt. Clemens — 7:00 PM
Pinckney vs. Ypsilanti — 7:00 PM
Carlson vs. Roosevelt — 7:00 PM
Canton vs. Novi — 7:00 PM
Perry vs. Bath — 7:00 PM
Howell vs. Brighton — 7:00 PM
Fordson vs. Belleville — 7:00 PM
Bedford vs. Harper Woods — 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Airport — 7:00 PM
Anderson vs. Woodhaven — 7:00 PM
Star International Academy vs. Advanced Tech Academy — 7:00 PM
Anchor Bay vs. Utica Ford — 7:00 PM
Cabrini vs. Our Lady of the Lakes — 7:30 PM
Imlay City vs. Croswell-Lexington — 7:30 PM
North Branch vs. Yale — 7:30 PM
Richmond vs. Almont — 7:30 PM
Algonac vs. Armada — 7:30 PM
Greenhills vs. Gabriel Richard — 8:00 PM
