Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 81 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including matchups featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Manchester takes on Columbia Central at 6:00 p.m. Later, at 7:00 p.m, Jefferson faces off against the Huron Chiefs.
All game times and matchups:
Martin Luther King vs. Southeastern — 5:00 PM
Cody vs. Osborn — 5:00 PM
Western International vs. Communication Media Arts — 5:00 PM
Erie-Mason vs. Plymouth Christian — 5:30 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes vs. Grace Christian — 6:00 PM
Manchester vs. Columbia Central — 6:00 PM
Pershing vs. Renaissance — 6:30 PM
Denby vs. Douglass — 6:30 PM
Detroit Community vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence — 6:30 PM
Henry Ford vs. Northwestern — 6:30 PM
Cass Tech vs. Detroit Central — 6:30 PM
Everest Collegiate vs. Cardinal Mooney Catholic — 7:00 PM
Frankel Jewish Academy vs. Lutheran — 7:00 PM
Henry Ford Academy vs. Melvindale ABT — 7:00 PM
Whiteford vs. Summerfield — 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Flat Rock — 7:00 PM
University Liggett vs. Shrine Catholic — 7:00 PM
Grass Lake vs. Vandercook Lake — 7:00 PM
Old Redford Academy vs. Westfield Preparatory — 7:00 PM
Redford Union vs. Melvindale — 7:00 PM
Pinckney vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM
Mott vs. Oxford — 7:00 PM
Harper Woods vs. Kettering — 7:00 PM
Riverview vs. Grosse Ile — 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Huron — 7:00 PM
Saranac vs. Perry — 7:00 PM
Ecorse vs. Detroit Leadership Academy — 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes vs. Detroit Cristo Rey — 7:00 PM
Bradford Academy vs. Detroit Public Safety Academy — 7:00 PM
Plymouth vs. Howell — 7:00 PM
Holly vs. Owosso — 7:00 PM
University vs. Southfield Arts & Tech — 7:00 PM
Northville vs. Hartland — 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights vs. Clarkston — 7:00 PM
Groves vs. Ferndale — 7:00 PM
Romulus vs. Garden City — 7:00 PM
Clinton vs. Madison — 7:00 PM
Stevenson vs. Fordson — 7:00 PM
Lake Orion vs. Stoney Creek — 7:00 PM
Roosevelt vs. Taylor — 7:00 PM
Pontiac vs. Troy — 7:00 PM
River Rouge vs. University of Detroit Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Flushing vs. Goodrich — 7:00 PM
Fenton vs. Lake Fenton — 7:00 PM
Stockbridge vs. Maple Valley — 7:00 PM
Divine Child vs. Lumen Christi Catholic — 7:00 PM
Linden vs. Clio — 7:00 PM
Loyola vs. Notre Dame Prep — 7:00 PM
Lutheran Northwest vs. Clarenceville — 7:00 PM
Franklin vs. Dearborn — 7:00 PM
Cabrini vs. Austin Catholic — 7:00 PM
Milford vs. Walled Lake Central — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern vs. South Lyon East — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Western vs. South Lyon — 7:00 PM
Crestwood vs. Thurston — 7:00 PM
West Bloomfield vs. North Farmington — 7:00 PM
Woodhaven vs. Trenton — 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Clarkston — 7:00 PM
Wayne Memorial vs. Churchill — 7:00 PM
Michigan Collegiate vs. Chandler Park Academy — 7:00 PM
Hillsdale vs. Ida — 7:00 PM
Dundee vs. Blissfield — 7:00 PM
Swartz Creek vs. Brandon — 7:00 PM
Greenhills vs. Bishop Foley — 7:00 PM
Canton vs. Salem — 7:00 PM
Armada vs. Lakeland — 7:00 PM
Novi vs. Brighton — 7:00 PM
Seaholm vs. Bloomfield Hills — 7:00 PM
Oak Park vs. Berkley — 7:00 PM
Glenn vs. Belleville — 7:00 PM
Robichaud vs. Annapolis — 7:00 PM
Farmington vs. Avondale — 7:00 PM
Athens (Troy) vs. Royal Oak — 7:00 PM
Airport vs. Milan — 7:00 PM
Anderson vs. Lincoln Park — 7:00 PM
Allen Park vs. Edsel Ford — 7:00 PM
Adams vs. Rochester — 7:00 PM
Parkway Christian vs. Kingston — 7:30 PM
Yale vs. Powers Catholic — 7:30 PM
Cranbrook Kingswood vs. Richard — 7:30 PM
Lutheran North vs. Gabriel Richard — 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.