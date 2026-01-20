Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 85 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Tuesday, January 20, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Inter-City Baptist takes on Riverview at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, New Haven takes on Warren Woods-Tower as both teams look to avoid their second loss of the season.
All game times and matchups:
Charyl Stockwell vs. Clarenceville — 5:30 PM
Hanover-Horton vs. Manchester — 6:00 PM
Berkley vs. Oakside Prep Academy — 6:00 PM
Bishop Foley vs. University Liggett — 6:30 PM
Taylor Prep vs. Lutheran — 7:00 PM
Parkway Christian vs. Roeper — 7:00 PM
Port Huron vs. St. Clair — 7:00 PM
Richmond vs. Kearsley — 7:00 PM
Pontiac vs. Crestwood — 7:00 PM
Southfield Christian vs. Whitmore Lake — 7:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney Catholic vs. Shrine Catholic — 7:00 PM
Pinckney vs. Western — 7:00 PM
Mott vs. Marine City — 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Prep vs. Mott — 7:00 PM
Northville vs. Novi — 7:00 PM
Goodrich vs. Oxford — 7:00 PM
Lake Shore vs. Lakeview — 7:00 PM
Kettering vs. Pontiac — 7:00 PM
Inter-City Baptist vs. Riverview — 7:00 PM
Rochester vs. Lake Orion — 7:00 PM
Roseville vs. Dakota — 7:00 PM
Plymouth vs. Salem — 7:00 PM
Eastpointe vs. South Lake — 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Dundee — 7:00 PM
Lutheran North vs. Divine Child — 7:00 PM
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Perry — 7:00 PM
Britton Deerfield vs. Summerfield — 7:00 PM
Erie-Mason vs. Whiteford — 7:00 PM
Oakland Christian vs. Our Lady of the Lakes — 7:00 PM
Detroit Community vs. Melvindale ABT — 7:00 PM
Bradford Academy vs. Ecorse — 7:00 PM
Old Redford Academy vs. Hamtramck — 7:00 PM
Lamphere vs. Sterling Heights — 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe South vs. Port Huron Northern — 7:00 PM
Garden City vs. Milan — 7:00 PM
Franklin vs. Glenn — 7:00 PM
Clintondale vs. Hazel Park — 7:00 PM
Utica vs. Romeo — 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald vs. L'Anse Creuse North — 7:00 PM
Trenton vs. Edsel Ford — 7:00 PM
Madison vs. Clawson — 7:00 PM
Lutheran Northwest vs. Plymouth Christian — 7:00 PM
Taylor Prep vs. Clarenceville — 7:00 PM
Dow vs. Fenton — 7:00 PM
Skyline vs. Chelsea — 7:00 PM
Lake Fenton vs. Dexter — 7:00 PM
Utica Eisenhower vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson — 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe North vs. Utica Ford — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Central vs. South Lyon East — 7:00 PM
Milford vs. Walled Lake Northern — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Western vs. Lakeland — 7:00 PM
University Prep vs. De La Salle Collegiate — 7:00 PM
Heritage vs. Davison — 7:00 PM
Warren Woods-Tower vs. New Haven — 7:00 PM
Stevenson vs. Wayne Memorial — 7:00 PM
West Bloomfield vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM
Cousino vs. Fraser — 7:00 PM
Western International vs. Davis Aerospace Tech — 7:00 PM
Woodhaven vs. Taylor — 7:00 PM
Fordson vs. Churchill — 7:00 PM
Chippewa Valley vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM
Rose Leadership Academy vs. Chandler Park Academy — 7:00 PM
Center Line vs. Marysville — 7:00 PM
Frankenmuth vs. Brandon — 7:00 PM
Saline vs. Ypsilanti — 7:00 PM
Howell vs. Canton — 7:00 PM
Armada vs. North Branch — 7:00 PM
Brighton vs. Hartland — 7:00 PM
Belleville vs. Dearborn — 7:00 PM
Ida vs. Annapolis — 7:00 PM
Bay City Western vs. Holly — 7:00 PM
Anderson vs. Huron — 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse vs. Anchor Bay — 7:00 PM
Allen Park vs. Roosevelt — 7:00 PM
Addison vs. Grass Lake — 7:00 PM
Adams vs. Avondale — 7:00 PM
Imlay City vs. Richmond — 7:30 PM
Croswell-Lexington vs. Yale — 7:30 PM
Loyola vs. Richard — 7:30 PM
Gabriel Richard vs. Cranbrook Kingswood — 7:30 PM
Carlson vs. Lincoln Park — 7:30 PM
Algonac vs. Almont — 7:30 PM
Greenhills vs. Everest Collegiate — 8:00 PM
Fowlerville vs. Portland — 8:00 PM
Seaholm vs. University of Detroit Jesuit — 9:00 PM
