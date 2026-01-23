Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 82 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, January 23, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Thurston travels to take on Robichaud at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, St. John's Jesuit faces off against Detroit Catholic Central.
All game times and matchups:
Pershing vs. Martin Luther King — 5:00 PM
Communication Media Arts vs. Henry Ford — 5:00 PM
Cody vs. Western International — 5:00 PM
Renaissance vs. Detroit Central — 6:30 PM
Denby vs. Mumford — 6:30 PM
Sterling Heights vs. Oakside Prep Academy — 6:30 PM
Northwestern vs. Osborn — 6:30 PM
Detroit Public Safety Academy vs. Melvindale ABT — 7:00 PM
Douglass vs. Southeastern — 7:00 PM
Goodrich vs. Owosso — 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Milan — 7:00 PM
Voyageur Academy vs. Michigan Collegiate — 7:00 PM
Greenhills vs. University Liggett — 7:00 PM
Shrine Catholic vs. Everest Collegiate — 7:00 PM
Skyline vs. Monroe — 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs. Tecumseh — 7:00 PM
Novi vs. Plymouth — 7:00 PM
Roseville vs. Lake Shore — 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Prep vs. Lake Orion — 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Riverview — 7:00 PM
Lakeland vs. South Lyon — 7:00 PM
Richard vs. Gabriel Richard — 7:00 PM
Grosse Ile vs. Huron — 7:00 PM
Richard vs. Divine Child — 7:00 PM
Quincy vs. Stockbridge — 7:00 PM
Detroit Central vs. St. John’s Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Henry Ford Academy vs. Ecorse — 7:00 PM
Detroit Leadership Academy vs. Detroit Community — 7:00 PM
Pontiac Academy for Excellence vs. Bradford Academy — 7:00 PM
Corunna vs. Lake Fenton — 7:00 PM
Northville vs. Howell — 7:00 PM
Linden vs. Holly — 7:00 PM
Hartland vs. Salem — 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe North vs. Lake Shore — 7:00 PM
Fordson vs. Franklin — 7:00 PM
Clinton vs. Ida — 7:00 PM
Glenn vs. Stevenson — 7:00 PM
Thurston vs. Robichaud — 7:00 PM
Milford vs. Troy — 7:00 PM
Central Catholic vs. University of Detroit Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Swartz Creek vs. Fenton — 7:00 PM
Farmington vs. Mott — 7:00 PM
Marlette vs. Ubly — 7:00 PM
Manchester vs. Napoleon — 7:00 PM
Lutheran vs. Clarenceville — 7:00 PM
Dexter vs. Pioneer — 7:00 PM
Detroit Catholic Central vs. St. John’s Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Parkway Christian vs. Austin Catholic — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern vs. Walled Lake Central — 7:00 PM
South Lyon East vs. Walled Lake Western — 7:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales vs. De La Salle Collegiate — 7:00 PM
Wayne Memorial vs. Dearborn — 7:00 PM
Romulus vs. Crestwood — 7:00 PM
Lincoln Park vs. Woodhaven — 7:00 PM
Chandler Park Academy vs. Old Redford Academy — 7:00 PM
Hillsdale vs. Dundee — 7:00 PM
Blissfield vs. Onsted — 7:00 PM
Brandon vs. Clio — 7:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney Catholic vs. Bishop Foley — 7:00 PM
Jackson vs. Ypsilanti — 7:00 PM
Edsel Ford vs. Carlson — 7:00 PM
Brother Rice vs. St. Mary’s Prep — 7:00 PM
Brighton vs. Canton — 7:00 PM
Belleville vs. Churchill — 7:00 PM
Annapolis vs. Redford Union — 7:00 PM
Huron vs. Bedford — 7:00 PM
Airport vs. Flat Rock — 7:00 PM
Roosevelt vs. Anderson — 7:00 PM
Advanced Tech Academy vs. River Rouge — 7:00 PM
Chelsea vs. Adrian — 7:00 PM
Taylor vs. Allen Park — 7:00 PM
North Branch vs. Croswell-Lexington — 7:30 PM
Yale vs. Richmond — 7:30 PM
Harbor Beach vs. Memphis — 7:30 PM
Reese vs. Cass City — 7:30 PM
Whitmore Lake vs. Lutheran Northwest — 7:30 PM
Lumen Christi Catholic vs. Loyola — 7:30 PM
Brown City vs. Sandusky — 7:30 PM
Almont vs. Armada — 7:30 PM
Algonac vs. Imlay City — 7:30 PM
Arbor Prep vs. University Prep — 7:30 PM
Rochester vs. Stoney Creek — 8:00 PM
