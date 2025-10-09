Detroit Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 116 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area this weekend from Thursday, October 9 through Saturday, October 11, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 4 Saline taking on No. 9 Harper Woods as each team looks to stay undefeated. Meanwhile, No. 23 West Bloomfield hosts the No. 13 Clarkston Wolves at 7:00 p.m.
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Thursday, October 9, kicking off with Douglass taking on Denby at 5:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Douglass (0-6) vs Denby (4-2) - 5:00 PM
Northwestern (2-4) vs Communication Media Arts (3-3) - 5:00 PM
Southeastern (4-2) vs Mumford (2-4) - 5:00 PM
Old Redford Academy (0-6) vs Collegiate Prep (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Cody (3-3) vs Osborn (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Western International (1-5) vs Renaissance (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 105 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 4 Saline taking on No. 9 Harper Woods at 7:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cass City (4-2) vs University Prep (1-5) - 5:00 PM
Detroit Central (5-1) vs Pershing (4-2) - 5:00 PM
St. Francis (6-0) vs Notre Dame Prep (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Thurston (5-1) vs Romulus (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Annapolis (0-6) vs Melvindale (0-6) - 6:00 PM
Robichaud (4-2) vs Garden City (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Crestwood (3-3) vs Redford Union (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Lincoln (2-4) vs Hazel Park (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Gabriel Richard (6-0) vs University Liggett (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Unionville-Sebewaing (4-2) vs Ubly (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Summerfield (3-3) vs Ottawa Hills (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Academy (2-3) vs Center Line (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Parkway Christian (2-4) vs Whitmore Lake (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Marlette (1-5) vs Vassar (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Stockbridge (2-4) vs Maple Valley (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Reese (4-2) vs Harbor Beach (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Michigan Collegiate (4-2) vs Summit Academy (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Everest Collegiate (3-3) vs Our Lady of the Lakes (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Richard (3-3) vs Lutheran North (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Manchester (3-3) vs East Jackson (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Lutheran Northwest (3-3) vs Oakland Christian (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Croswell-Lexington (2-4) vs Imlay City (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Ecorse (5-1) vs Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Eastpointe (1-5) vs Marine City (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Perry (0-6) vs Dansville (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Center Line (5-2) vs South Lake (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Hamady (4-2) vs Lutheran (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Michigan Center (6-0) vs Grass Lake (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Edison Academy (5-1) vs Chandler Park Academy (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Detroit Community (4-2) vs Bradford Academy (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Madison (5-1) vs Clintondale (4-2) - 7:00 PM
New Haven (0-6) vs Clawson (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Divine Child (6-0) vs St. Francis de Sales (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Lake Fenton (2-4) vs Clio (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Hudson (6-0) vs Clinton (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Ubly (3-3) vs Cass City (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Blissfield (1-5) vs Madison (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Shrine Catholic (3-2) vs Bishop Foley (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Sandusky (2-4) vs Caro (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Almont (6-0) vs Richmond (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Yale (3-3) vs Algonac (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Detroit Country Day (2-4) vs University of Detroit Jesuit (0-5) - 7:00 PM
St. Clair (3-3) vs Sterling Heights (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Central Catholic (4-3) vs St. Mary's Prep (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Central (2-4) vs South Lyon (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Royal Oak (3-3) vs Pontiac (1-5) - 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse (1-5) vs Roseville (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Ida (5-1) vs Dundee (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Goodrich (6-0) vs Corunna (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Armada (4-2) vs North Branch (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Owosso (3-3) vs Brandon (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Mason (3-3) vs Fowlerville (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Warren Woods-Tower (1-5) vs Marysville (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Martin Luther King (4-2) vs Henry Ford (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Lake Shore (1-5) vs Lamphere (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarenceville (3-3) vs Kettering (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Kearsley (1-5) vs Holly (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald (5-1) vs Grosse Pointe North (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Linden (5-1) vs Fenton (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Seaholm (4-2) vs Troy (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Harper Woods (6-0) vs Saline (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Romeo (4-2) vs Sterling Heights Stevenson (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Southfield Arts & Tech (0-6) vs Rochester (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Monroe (1-5) vs Pioneer (2-4) - 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse North (0-6) vs Utica (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Jackson (2-4) vs Lincoln (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Pinckney (0-6) vs Chelsea (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Tecumseh (3-3) vs Taylor (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Flat Rock (3-3) vs Milan (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Oak Park (3-3) vs North Farmington (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Riverview (4-2) vs St. Mary Catholic Central (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (6-0) vs Grosse Ile (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Airport (1-5) vs Huron (2-4) - 7:00 PM
South Lyon East (4-2) vs Mott (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Milford (2-4) vs Walled Lake Northern (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Lakeland (5-1) vs Walled Lake Western (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Novi (2-3) vs Howell (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Hartland (3-3) vs Northville (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Stoney Creek (4-2) vs Groves (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (4-2) vs Grosse Pointe South (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Franklin (4-2) vs Stevenson (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Utica Ford (1-5) vs Fraser (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Park (4-2) vs Edsel Ford (1-5) - 7:00 PM
St. John's Jesuit (4-3) vs Detroit Catholic Central (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Wayne Memorial (1-5) vs Dearborn (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Utica Eisenhower (5-1) vs Dakota (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Skyline (1-5) vs Dexter (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Port Huron (4-2) vs Cousino (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Churchill (3-3) vs Fordson (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarkston (5-1) vs West Bloomfield (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Adrian (5-1) vs Ypsilanti (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Carman-Ainsworth (0-6) vs Davison (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Carlson (6-0) vs Woodhaven (6-0) - 7:00 PM
East English Village Prep (1-5) vs Cass Tech (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth (1-5) vs Canton (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Avondale (1-5) vs Berkley (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Huron (3-3) vs Bedford (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (5-1) vs Salem (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Anderson (1-5) vs Trenton (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Bloomfield Hills (2-4) vs Farmington (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Glenn (3-4) vs Belleville (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Athens (Troy) (2-4) vs Oxford (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Valley (0-6) vs Anchor Bay (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Lake Orion (0-6) vs Adams (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (2-4) vs Allen Park (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Saturday, October 11, kicking off with Loyola taking on Cranbrook Kingswood. Follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Loyola (0-6) vs Cranbrook Kingswood (2-4) - 12:00 PM
Cabrini (6-0) vs Cardinal Mooney Catholic (0-6) - 1:00 PM
Mt. Clemens (0-5) vs Detroit Leadership Academy (0-6) - 2:00 PM
Erie-Mason (0-6) vs Whiteford (4-1) - 7:00 PM
De La Salle Collegiate (2-4) vs Brother Rice (2-4) - 7:00 PM
