Grand Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24-25, 2025
There are 67 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25 including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams.
The marquee matchups of the weekend in the Grand Rapids area on Friday feature Michigan's top ranked teams as the No. 3 Hudsonville Eagles look to stay undefeated against Grandville. Meanwhile, No. 7 Rockford faces off against West Ottawa.
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 11 East Kentwood taking on Grand Haven at 7 p.m.
Ottawa Hills (0-8) at Whiteford (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon Heights (2-6) at Holton (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Shelby (5-3) at Orchard View (4-4) - 7:00 PM
White Cloud (1-7) at Saranac (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Saugatuck (2-6) at Watervliet (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Standish-Sterling (0-7) at Reed City (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Hesperia (1-7) at St. Louis (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Ravenna (4-4) at Montague (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Lansing Catholic (2-6) at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0) - 7:00 PM
North Muskegon (6-2) at Oakridge (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Prep (6-2) at Unity Christian (8-0) - 7:00 PM
South Christian (4-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Tri County Area (5-3) at Ludington (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Pine River Area (5-3) at Morley Stanwood (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Western (2-6) at Pennfield (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Kellogg (2-6) at Parchment (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Vicksburg (5-3) at Paw Paw (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Galesburg-Augusta (4-4) at South Haven (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Charlotte (4-4) at Fowlerville (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Christian (5-3) at Holland Christian (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Ionia (0-8) at Lakewood (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Lawton (6-2) at Constantine (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Portland (8-0) at Whitehall (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Cassopolis (2-6) at Dowagiac (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Hart (4-4) at Central Montcalm (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon Catholic Central (1-5) at Buchanan (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Godwin Heights (6-1) at Belding (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Eastern (3-5) at Reeths-Puffer (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Hackett Catholic Prep (6-2) at Schoolcraft (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Kent City (8-0) at Grant (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Fremont (1-7) at Newaygo (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Olivet (7-1) at Comstock Park (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (2-6) at Chippewa Hills (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Ottawa Hills (0-8) at Benton Harbor (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Alma (3-5) at Big Rapids (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Coloma (3-5) at Allegan (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Zeeland West (6-2) at West Catholic (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Zeeland East (6-3) at Hamilton (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Wyoming (1-6) at Thornapple Kellogg (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Three Rivers (4-4) at Sturgis (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Portage Central (8-0) at St. Joseph (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Otsego (3-5) at Plainwell (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Harper Creek (7-1) at Northwest (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Portage Northern (6-2) at Lakeshore (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Holland (2-6) at Kelloggsville (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Wayland (2-6) at Hastings (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Lowell (6-2) at Greenville (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Fruitport (4-4) at Hopkins (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Union (0-8) at Lee (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Central (2-7) at East Grand Rapids (6-2) - 7:00 PM
West Ottawa (2-6) at Rockford (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Coldwater (6-2) at Marshall (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Coopersville (4-4) at Cedar Springs (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Kalamazoo Central (5-3) at Norrix (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Kenowa Hills (7-1) at Sparta (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Spring Lake (5-3) at Allendale (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Mona Shores (5-3) at Central Catholic (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Gull Lake (0-8) at Lakeview (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Hudsonville (8-0) at Grandville (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Okemos (2-6) at Grand Ledge (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Northern (3-5) at Northview (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Grand Haven (2-6) at East Kentwood (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Byron Center (5-3) at Morris (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Jenison (4-4) at Caledonia (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek Central (4-4) at Mattawan (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Saturday, October 25. You can follow this game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Muskegon (6-2) at Archbishop Moeller (6-3) - 3:00 PM
