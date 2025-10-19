Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — October 19, 202
The 2025 Michigan high school football regular season is almost over, and High School On SI has the final top 25 rankings before the playoffs. Here are the rankings after eight weeks of the season.
- Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Picture: Who is in? Who is on the bubble entering the final week?
Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — October 19, 2025
No. 1 Cass Tech (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Technicians won the PSL Blue Division Championship at Ford Field over Detroit King 35-19. They pulled away in the second half to take their third straight win against the Crusaders. They play at Bedford this week.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central (8-0)
Previous rank: 2
Detroit Catholic Central defeated Grand Ledge 36-14, and the Shamrocks will finish the regular season with a game against No. 14 Detroit King at Ford Field this week.
No. 3 Hudsonville (8-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Eagles dominated Grand Haven 63-14. They will finish the regular season at Grandville.
No. 4 Harper Woods (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Harper Wood defeated Ferndale 44-8. The Pioneers will finish the season at home against Mason.
No. 5 Grand Blanc (8-0)
Previous rank: 10
Quarterback Jake Morrow accounted for six total touchdowns and a Saginaw Valley League South title with a 57-29 win against previous No. 6 Davison. The Bobcats will have to finish strong to remain undefeated. They travel to No. 22 Romeo this week.
No. 6 Saline (7-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Hornets returned to winning ways and crushed Bedford 51-0. They play Lake Orion this week to finish the regular season.
No. 7 Rockford (7-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Rams defeated Caledonia 34-14 and will play West Ottawa this week.
No. 8 Davison (7-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Cardinals lost their first game of the season to now No. 5 Grand Blanc. They’ll finish the regular season with a game against Lapeer.
No. 9 DeWitt (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Panthers defeated Okemos 51-0. A final regular season game against Everett awaits.
No. 10 Clarkston (8-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Wolves continue to climb in the rankings after a loss to No. 4 Harper Woods earlier this season. They defeated Farmington 49-7, and they’ll play Utica Eisenhower this week.
No. 11 East Kentwood (6-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Falcons defeated Grandville 35-20, and they’ll finish what has been one of the tougher schedules with a game against Grand Haven this week.
No. 12 Carlson (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
Carlson won a shootout against Lincoln Park 59-36 to remain undefeated. The Marauders play Allen Park this week.
No. 13 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (6-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Eaglets lost to Brother Rice 43-31 in a Catholic League upset. They led late in the game, but a long run and a defensive touchdown for Brother Brice sealed the upset.
No. 14 Detroit King (5-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Crusaders lost in the PSL Blue title game to Cass Tech, but the season finale doesn’t get any easier with a matchup against No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central this week.
No. 15 Goodrich (8-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Martians escaped with a 21-20 win against Fenton. They play at home against Gladwin this week.
No. 16 Belleville (7-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Tigers continue to dominate KLAA-E play. After losing to Clarkston in Week 1, the Tigers will play their only other ranked opponent this week, No. 25 Howell.
No. 17 Portage Central (7-0)
Previous rank: 17
Portage Central routed Lakeview 58-0. They play St. Joseph this week.
No. 18 Dexter (7-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Dreadnaughts defeated Pioneer 69-19. They play Flushing this week.
No. 19 Adams (6-2)
Previous rank: 19
Adams defeated Seaholm 45-7. They play Anchor Bay at home to finish the season.
No. 20 Oxford (6-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Wildcats defeated North Farmington 27-14 to set up a game against Dakota to finish the season.
No. 21 Muskegon (6-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Big Reds routed Reeths-Puffer 61-7. They travel to Ohio to play Archbishop Moeller (6-3) to finish the regular season.
No. 22 Romeo (6-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Bulldogs defeated Roseville 28-13, and they play No. 5 Grand Blanc to finish the season.
No. 23 West Bloomfield (6-2)
Previous rank: 25
The Lakers defeated Bloomfield Hills 37-0. They will play Roseville this week.
No. 24 Howell (7-1)
Previous rank: N/R
The Highlanders jump back into the rankings after a 37-28 win against previous No. 21 Brighton. Junior Bryce Kish ran for four touchdowns for Howell.
No. 25 South Lyon (8-0)
Previous rank: N/R
The Lions enter the top 25 for the first time. They are undefeated, and their best wins are against Walled Lake Western and Waterford Mott. They play South Lyon East to finish the regular season.
More from High School On SI