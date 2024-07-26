Michigan high school athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympic games begins on July 26 as athletes from around the world arrive in France.
Thirteen athletes who attended Michigan high schools will compete for Olympic glory in the 2024 Paris summer games. For many of these athletes, competing in Michigan high school sports was a part of their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here are the athletes from Michigan competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Abby Tamer – Whitmore Lake – Field Hockey
Tamer is a graduate from Dexter High School, and he was a four-time Michigan All-State first team selection (2017, '18, '19, '20). Tamer is a senior at the University of Michigan, and she's been on the NFHCA Collegiate National Academic Team.
Team USA women’s field hockey begins on July 27 against Argentina at 1:45 p.m. ET.
Devin Booker – Grand Rapids – Basketball
Booker was born in Grand Rapids, and he attended Grandville High School until he moved to Mississippi before his sophomore season. Booker played on freshman, junior varsity and varsity for Grandville during his freshman year.
Heath Baldwin – Kalamazoo – Track and Field
Baldwin is a Kalamazoo native who went to Hackett Catholic Central. Baldwin won the decathlon at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. He started his career at the University of Michigan before he transferred to Michigan State.
“I’m pretty young. And if I can get a medal and gain some experience, too, I think that'll be a win. But I've gone into every meet this year hoping to win. So I mean, obviously, the main goal is to take my best shot at winning,” Baldwin told the Lansing State Journal.
The decathlon begins on August 2 at 4:05 a.m.
Adam Coon – Fowlerville – Wrestling
Coon will compete in the 130kg weight class in the Paris Olympics. He attended Fowlerville High School, where he was a four-time state champion, winning at 215 pounds (2010, '11) and 285 pounds (2012, '13).
Greco-Roman 130kg wrestling begins on August 5 at 9 a.m.
Aaron Cummings – Muskegon – Rugby
Cummings started his rugby career at Grand Haven High School. He excelled at Davenport University, and he plays professionally for the Chicago Lions.
Rugby 7s began on July 24.
Andrew Evans – Portage – Track and Field
Evans is a Portage Northern High School graduate competing in the discus throw. He was first at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a throw of 218 feet and six inches. It will be his second Olympics. He qualified in 2016 for the Rio Olympics.
Men’s discus throw begins on August 5 at 4:10 p.m.
Grant Fisher – Grand Blanc – Track and Field
The Grand Blanc native ran a sub-4 mile while in high school, and he was a two-time Foot Locker national cross country champion. Fisher competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and he finished fifth in the 10000m and ninth in the 5000m. He’ll be running the same events in 2024.
The men’s 10000m will be on August 2 at 3:20 p.m. The men’s 5000m begins on August 7 at 5:10 a.m.
Zach Hammer – Ann Arbor – Sport Climbing
Hammer graduated from Skyline High School this summer. He will compete in speed climbing at the Paris Olympics. It’s the second time speed climbing will be an Olympic sport having debuted at the Tokyo Olympics.
Speed climbing begins on August 6 at 7 a.m.
Hobbs Kessler – Ann Arbor – Track and Field
Kessler is the second Skyline High School graduate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He broke the U.S. high school indoor mile record while he was an Eagle. Kessler trains in Ann Arbor for the Very Nice Track Club.
Kessler will compete in the 1500m. The first round is on August 2 at 5:05 a.m.
Sorin Koszyk – Grosse Pointe Park – Rowing
Koszyk started his rowing career as a freshman while at Grosse Pointe South High School. He rowed for four years at the Detroit Boat Club before rowing for Cornell, where he was First Team All Ivy League.
Koszyk will compete in the men’s double sculls which begins on July 27 at 5:30 a.m.
Alena Olsen – Caledonia – Rugby
Olsen didn’t begin playing rugby until she attended the University of Michigan. She became an All-American during her time as a Wolverine.
Women’s rugby begins on July 28.
Hannah Robersts – Buchanan – Cycling
Roberts attended Buchanan High School, and she’ll represent Team USA in women’s park BMX freestyle. Roberts won a silver medal in the event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Women’s park BMX freestyle begins on July 20 at 7:25 a.m.
Grace Stark – White Bear – Track and Field
Stark attended Lakeland High School and won three individual state championships. She attended the University of Florida, and she finished her career as a 2024 NCAA outdoor champion in the 100m hurdles.
The women’s 100m hurdles begins on August 2 at 4:35 a.m.
