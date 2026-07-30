NFL Training Camp 2026 Live Updates: Injuries, Best Plays, Best Quotes, News, Notes and More

Professional football is officially underway across the country this morning, as all 32 NFL teams have now both reported to training camp and logged a full practice session ahead of the 2026 season.

The first handful of days have already delivered plenty of action, some notable hold-ins and lucrative contract extensions for some of the league's top defenders.

We’ll continue to keep you updated here at Sports Illustrated with all the latest injury updates, top plays, best quotes and more from around the league. Here's a look at Thursday's action so far.

Injury updates

What was an exciting Wednesday in the NFL unfortunately also brought with it several injuries to some marquee players (which we broke down here ). Here's the latest from Thursday:

After missing Wednesday’s practice with a “flare-up” that was later reported as a back injury, Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back on the practice field .

Top plays

Before we get going with Thursday’s top plays, here’s our favorite from Wednesday:

Best quotes

Here are some of the best and most noteworthy soundbites from the NFL on Thursday:

Kevin O’Connell on the Vikings’ quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy: “The amount of plays [each QB will get] is really up to the group out on the field, and can you drive it against Brian Flores’s defense. And that could be a three-play drive or it could be an eight-play drive. ... The intent is to provide both guys with what they need throughout the competition, and ultimately to give us a chance to have a thorough understanding of exactly where we’re at, and what’s going to be the best thing for the Minnesota Vikings.”

News, notes, analysis and more from Thursday’s NFL training camp action

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