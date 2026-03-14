Skip to main content
High School

Freeland vs. Unity Christian: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Championship

Follow updates from the MHSAA title game between the Falcons and the Crusaders
Jack Butler|
Scenes from Unity Christian's basketball state semifinal win over Detroit University Prep on Friday, March 13, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Scenes from Unity Christian's basketball state semifinal win over Detroit University Prep on Friday, March 13, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Freeland Falcons (25-3) play the Hudonsville Unity Christian Crusaders (25-3) in the MHSAA boys basketball Division 2 state championship at the Breslin Center.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Unity Christian won its first championship in 2019. Freeland will win its first championship if it prevails.

Freeland vs. Unity Christian: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Championship

Updates of the game will be here before the game begins. Refresh for the latest updates.

More from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Michigan