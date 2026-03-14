Freeland vs. Unity Christian: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Championship
Follow updates from the MHSAA title game between the Falcons and the Crusaders
The Freeland Falcons (25-3) play the Hudonsville Unity Christian Crusaders (25-3) in the MHSAA boys basketball Division 2 state championship at the Breslin Center.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.
Unity Christian won its first championship in 2019. Freeland will win its first championship if it prevails.
Freeland vs. Unity Christian: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Championship
Updates of the game will be here before the game begins. Refresh for the latest updates.
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917