The Freeland Falcons (25-3) play the Hudonsville Unity Christian Crusaders (25-3) in the MHSAA boys basketball Division 2 state championship at the Breslin Center.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Unity Christian won its first championship in 2019. Freeland will win its first championship if it prevails.

Freeland vs. Unity Christian: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Championship

Updates of the game will be here before the game begins. Refresh for the latest updates.

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