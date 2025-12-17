High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025

See every Michigan high school boys basketball final score from December 16

Robin Erickson

East Lansing defeated Grand Ledge on Tuesday night with a final score of 64-44.
The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Allendale 63, Ravenna 62

Allen Park Cabrini 61, West Bloomfield FJA 29

Alma 70, Ithaca 30

Almont 38, Capac 36

Alpena 50, Grayling 45

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 78, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 44

Ann Arbor Huron 82, Monroe 39

Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac 68, Ecorse 58

Atlanta 54, Fairview 47

Au Gres-Sims 63, Whittemore-Prescott 38

Auburn Hills Avondale 70, Farmington 49

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 67, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 26

Bangor 67, White Pigeon 61

Battle Creek Central 53, Parchment 46

Battle Creek Pennfield 62, Marshall 46

Battle Creek St Philip 74, Bellevue 31

Benton Harbor 86, St Joseph 53

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 69, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 65

Benzie Central 60, Leland 46

Berrien Springs 65, Richland Gull Lake 43

Bessemer 56, Ewen-Trout Creek 38

Birch Run 68, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 50

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 49, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 42

Bloomingdale 62, Lawrence 55

Blue Water Christian Academy 39, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 36

Breckenridge 73, St Charles 21

Bridgman 69, Martin 52

Brighton 55, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 45

Brimley 58, Newberry 55

Brimley Ojibwe Charter 68, Kinross Maplewood Baptist 62

Brownstown Woodhaven 58, Southgate Anderson 31

Burton Bentley 72, Clio 68

Byron 56, Chesaning 51

Caledonia 68, Carrollton 32

Carleton Airport 51, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 48

Carson City-Crystal 58, Merrill 37

Cassopolis 69, Hartford 29

Cass City 43, Hemlock 24

Central Lake 71, Onaway 65

Central Montcalm 50, Remus Chippewa Hills 36

Centreville 54, Marcellus 32

Charlotte 68, Lake Odessa Lakewood 35

Chelsea 59, Pinckney 50

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 44, Detroit Cristo Rey 30

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 62, Ann Arbor Greenhills 51

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 71, Sterling Heights Stevenson 57

Coldwater 59, Parma Western 36

Colon 67, Burr Oak 38

Coloma 66, Holland Black River 33

Comstock 73, Decatur 48

Coopersville 50, Grandville 62

Corunna Immanuel Baptist 68, Burton St Thomas More Academy 43

Davison 89, Lapeer 40

Davison Faith Baptist 49, Rochester Hills Christian 43

Dearborn 60, Northville 46

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 59, Dearborn Heights Star International 37

Dearborn Divine Child 79, Riverview Gabriel Richard 52

Delton Kellogg 58, Watervliet 24

Detroit Country Day 84, Harper Woods 38

Detroit Crockett Midtown Science & Medicine 72, Detroit Northwestern 15

Detroit Davis Aerospace 91, Detroit Henry Ford 86

Detroit Douglass 64, Detroit Renaissance 55

Detroit East English 41, Detroit Communication Media Arts 40

Detroit Edison 70, Detroit Old Redford 44

Detroit Frontier International 57, Hamtramck Oakland International Academy 41

Detroit Lincoln-King 76, Detroit Universal Academy 39

Detroit Loyola 56, Jackson Lumen Christi 45

Detroit Mumford 84, Detroit Cass Tech 64

Detroit Western 59, Detroit Osborn 53

Dexter 42, Milford 32

DeWitt 52, Holt 63

Dollar Bay 70, Lake Linden-Hubbell 34

Durand 45, Ovid-Elsie 41

East Grand Rapids 34, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56

East Kentwood 73, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 51

East Lansing 64, Grand Ledge 44

Eastpointe 51, Madison Heights Madison 44

Farmington Hills Huda Upper School 54, Southfield Manoogian 31

Ferndale 76, Birmingham Groves 29

Flint Beecher 78, Morrice 22

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 73, Flint Powers Catholic 67

Flint Hamady 81, Burton Bendle 34

Flint Southwestern 62, Burton Atherton 42

Frankenmuth 63, Swartz Creek 44

Fruitport 50, Wyoming Kelloggsville 41

Genesee Christian 60, Dryden 40

Gibraltar Carlson 54, Wyandotte Roosevelt 47

Gobles 52, Allegan 48

Goodman-Pembine 52, Carney-Nadeau 39

Grand Blanc 48, Saginaw United 45

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, East Grand Rapids 34

Grand Rapids Christian 67, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 42

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 63, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 49

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 62, Hopkins 31

Grand Rapids Northview 60, Wayland 39

Grand Rapids West Catholic 39, Grand Rapids Union 34

Grandville 62, Coopersville 50

Grant 72, Kent City 60

Hancock 37, Chassell 20

Harbor Springs 60, Boyne City 37

Hartland 63, Fenton 54

Hastings 60, Battle Creek Harper Creek 49

Hazel Park 67, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 55

Hillsdale 60, Blissfield 58

Hillsdale Academy 71, Pittsford 34

Holland 50, Zeeland West 44

Holt 63, DeWitt 52

Homer 62, Grass Lake 56

Howell 48, Flushing 24

Hudson 52, Dundee 44

Hudsonville 72, Byron Center 59

Hudsonville Unity Christian 64, Hamilton 45

Ida 49, Adrian Madison 40

Imlay City 53, Corunna 34

Inkster American International Academy 48, Detroit Community 36

Ionia 49, Eaton Rapids 39

Ishpeming Westwood 68, Marquette 64

Jackson Northwest 85, Mason 78

Jenison 61, Cedar Springs 55

Kalamazoo Christian 49, Battle Creek Lakeview 32

Kalamazoo Phoenix 86, Hudsonville Libertas Christian 39

Kingsford 75, West Iron County 31

Lake Fenton 70, Bridgeport 58

Lansing Sexton 76, Lansing Catholic 51

Lansing Waverly 95, Lansing Everett 64

Lincoln Park 57, Dearborn Edsel Ford 43

Litchfield 51, Camden-Frontier 44

Livonia Clarenceville 67, Westland Hope Christian Academy 26

Livonia Franklin 54, White Lake Lakeland 44

Macomb Dakota 78, Utica Eisenhower 51

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 65, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 34

Macomb Lutheran North 59, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 50

Madison Heights Lamphere 67, Warren Mott 42

Maple City Glen Lake 54, Charlevoix 39

Marine City 63, Clawson 45

Marysville 59, North Branch 44

McBain 57, Manton 38

Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech 65, Waterford Oakside Prep 59

Mendon 58, Athens 41

Menominee 84, Crystal Falls Forest Park 52

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 53, Wyoming 85

Monroe Jefferson 61, Grosse Ile 51

Montrose 43, Mt Morris 36

Morley Stanwood 77, Reed City 56

Mount Pleasant 39, Bay City John Glenn 31

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 55, Blanchard Montabella 39

Munising 51, Rapid River 40

Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grand Haven 50

Muskegon Oakridge 73, Muskegon Heights Academy 36

Muskegon Orchard View 69, Hesperia 50

New Boston Huron 49, Flat Rock 41

New Buffalo 79, Watervliet Grace Christian 50

New Haven 82, Clinton Township Clintondale 26

New Haven Merritt Academy 59, Hope of Detroit Academy 55

New Lothrop 70, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy 25

Newaygo 40, Lakeview 15

North Adams-Jerome 67, Tekonsha 21

North Farmington 51, West Bloomfield 50

North Muskegon 54, Whitehall 41

Novi 57, South Lyon 45

Onekama 61, Kalkaska 38

Onsted 71, Clinton 36

Orchard Lake St Mary's 71, Southfield Arts & Technology 29

Otsego 60, Sturgis 43

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 68, Plymouth Christian Academy 65

Painesdale Jeffers 55, Wakefield-Marenisco 52

Paw Paw 51, Edwardsburg 49

Petersburg Summerfield 85, Taylor Trillium Academy 73

Petoskey 83, Sault Ste Marie 55

Pickford 77, Engadine 22

Plainwell 47, Three Rivers 26

Pontiac 76, Ortonville Brandon 46

Port Huron 77, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 68

Port Huron Northern 72, Romeo 60

Portland 45, Olivet 38

Redford Thurston 58, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 32

Redford Union 61, Melvindale 21

River Rouge 67, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 42

Riverview 46, Milan 32

Rochester 58, Birmingham Seaholm 37

Rock Mid Peninsula 71, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 40

Romulus 51, Garden City 38

Romulus Summit Academy North 85, Detroit Voyageur College Prep 55

Royal Oak 71, Waterford Kettering 33

Rudyard 66, St Ignace 56

Saginaw Heritage 66, Midland 40

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 36, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 35

Saline 50, Ann Arbor Skyline 42

Saline Washtenaw Christian 58, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 47

South Haven 64, Galesburg-Augusta 40

South Lyon East 61, Plymouth 52

Sparta 59, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54

St Clair 66, Croswell-Lexington 63

St Clair Shores Lakeview 59, St Clair Shores South Lake 48

St Johns 74, Lowell 64

St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 68, Eau Claire 57

St Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 87, Covert 29

Stephenson 58, Felch North Dickinson 52

Stevensville Lakeshore 65, Dowagiac 34

Tecumseh 45, Ypsilanti Community 39

Temperance Bedford 41, Ann Arbor Pioneer 32

Traverse City Central 67, Gaylord 50

Traverse City St Francis 52, Big Rapids 50

Traverse City West 69, Cadillac 59

Trenton 60, Taylor 55

Troy 53, Oxford 37

Troy Athens 54, Lake Orion 51

Union City 51, Climax-Scotts 48

Utica 51, Utica Ford 49

Vestaburg 56, Fulton 34

Walled Lake Central 58, Warren Cousino 54

Warren Michigan Collegiate 75, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 65

Warren Woods Tower 60, Fraser 54

Waterford Mott 61, Flint Kearsley 60

Whitmore Lake 70, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 33

Williamston 51, Okemos 47

Wyoming 85, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 53

Wyoming Lee 84, Byron Center Zion Christian 43

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 76, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 69

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 75, Kentwood Grand River Prep 49

Yale 62, Kingston 33

Ypsilanti Lincoln 74, Adrian 60

Zeeland East 72, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 52

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

