Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025
The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Allendale 63, Ravenna 62
Allen Park Cabrini 61, West Bloomfield FJA 29
Alma 70, Ithaca 30
Almont 38, Capac 36
Alpena 50, Grayling 45
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 78, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 44
Ann Arbor Huron 82, Monroe 39
Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac 68, Ecorse 58
Atlanta 54, Fairview 47
Au Gres-Sims 63, Whittemore-Prescott 38
Auburn Hills Avondale 70, Farmington 49
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 67, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 26
Bangor 67, White Pigeon 61
Battle Creek Central 53, Parchment 46
Battle Creek Pennfield 62, Marshall 46
Battle Creek St Philip 74, Bellevue 31
Benton Harbor 86, St Joseph 53
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 69, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 65
Benzie Central 60, Leland 46
Berrien Springs 65, Richland Gull Lake 43
Bessemer 56, Ewen-Trout Creek 38
Birch Run 68, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 50
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 49, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 42
Bloomingdale 62, Lawrence 55
Blue Water Christian Academy 39, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 36
Breckenridge 73, St Charles 21
Bridgman 69, Martin 52
Brighton 55, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 45
Brimley 58, Newberry 55
Brimley Ojibwe Charter 68, Kinross Maplewood Baptist 62
Brownstown Woodhaven 58, Southgate Anderson 31
Burton Bentley 72, Clio 68
Byron 56, Chesaning 51
Caledonia 68, Carrollton 32
Carleton Airport 51, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 48
Carson City-Crystal 58, Merrill 37
Cassopolis 69, Hartford 29
Cass City 43, Hemlock 24
Central Lake 71, Onaway 65
Central Montcalm 50, Remus Chippewa Hills 36
Centreville 54, Marcellus 32
Charlotte 68, Lake Odessa Lakewood 35
Chelsea 59, Pinckney 50
Chesterfield Austin Catholic 44, Detroit Cristo Rey 30
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 62, Ann Arbor Greenhills 51
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 71, Sterling Heights Stevenson 57
Coldwater 59, Parma Western 36
Colon 67, Burr Oak 38
Coloma 66, Holland Black River 33
Comstock 73, Decatur 48
Coopersville 50, Grandville 62
Corunna Immanuel Baptist 68, Burton St Thomas More Academy 43
Davison 89, Lapeer 40
Davison Faith Baptist 49, Rochester Hills Christian 43
Dearborn 60, Northville 46
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 59, Dearborn Heights Star International 37
Dearborn Divine Child 79, Riverview Gabriel Richard 52
Delton Kellogg 58, Watervliet 24
Detroit Country Day 84, Harper Woods 38
Detroit Crockett Midtown Science & Medicine 72, Detroit Northwestern 15
Detroit Davis Aerospace 91, Detroit Henry Ford 86
Detroit Douglass 64, Detroit Renaissance 55
Detroit East English 41, Detroit Communication Media Arts 40
Detroit Edison 70, Detroit Old Redford 44
Detroit Frontier International 57, Hamtramck Oakland International Academy 41
Detroit Lincoln-King 76, Detroit Universal Academy 39
Detroit Loyola 56, Jackson Lumen Christi 45
Detroit Mumford 84, Detroit Cass Tech 64
Detroit Western 59, Detroit Osborn 53
Dexter 42, Milford 32
DeWitt 52, Holt 63
Dollar Bay 70, Lake Linden-Hubbell 34
Durand 45, Ovid-Elsie 41
East Grand Rapids 34, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56
East Kentwood 73, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 51
East Lansing 64, Grand Ledge 44
Eastpointe 51, Madison Heights Madison 44
Farmington Hills Huda Upper School 54, Southfield Manoogian 31
Ferndale 76, Birmingham Groves 29
Flint Beecher 78, Morrice 22
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 73, Flint Powers Catholic 67
Flint Hamady 81, Burton Bendle 34
Flint Southwestern 62, Burton Atherton 42
Frankenmuth 63, Swartz Creek 44
Fruitport 50, Wyoming Kelloggsville 41
Genesee Christian 60, Dryden 40
Gibraltar Carlson 54, Wyandotte Roosevelt 47
Gobles 52, Allegan 48
Goodman-Pembine 52, Carney-Nadeau 39
Grand Blanc 48, Saginaw United 45
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, East Grand Rapids 34
Grand Rapids Christian 67, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 42
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 63, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 49
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 62, Hopkins 31
Grand Rapids Northview 60, Wayland 39
Grand Rapids West Catholic 39, Grand Rapids Union 34
Grandville 62, Coopersville 50
Grant 72, Kent City 60
Hancock 37, Chassell 20
Harbor Springs 60, Boyne City 37
Hartland 63, Fenton 54
Hastings 60, Battle Creek Harper Creek 49
Hazel Park 67, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 55
Hillsdale 60, Blissfield 58
Hillsdale Academy 71, Pittsford 34
Holland 50, Zeeland West 44
Holt 63, DeWitt 52
Homer 62, Grass Lake 56
Howell 48, Flushing 24
Hudson 52, Dundee 44
Hudsonville 72, Byron Center 59
Hudsonville Unity Christian 64, Hamilton 45
Ida 49, Adrian Madison 40
Imlay City 53, Corunna 34
Inkster American International Academy 48, Detroit Community 36
Ionia 49, Eaton Rapids 39
Ishpeming Westwood 68, Marquette 64
Jackson Northwest 85, Mason 78
Jenison 61, Cedar Springs 55
Kalamazoo Christian 49, Battle Creek Lakeview 32
Kalamazoo Phoenix 86, Hudsonville Libertas Christian 39
Kingsford 75, West Iron County 31
Lake Fenton 70, Bridgeport 58
Lansing Sexton 76, Lansing Catholic 51
Lansing Waverly 95, Lansing Everett 64
Lincoln Park 57, Dearborn Edsel Ford 43
Litchfield 51, Camden-Frontier 44
Livonia Clarenceville 67, Westland Hope Christian Academy 26
Livonia Franklin 54, White Lake Lakeland 44
Macomb Dakota 78, Utica Eisenhower 51
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 65, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 34
Macomb Lutheran North 59, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 50
Madison Heights Lamphere 67, Warren Mott 42
Maple City Glen Lake 54, Charlevoix 39
Marine City 63, Clawson 45
Marysville 59, North Branch 44
McBain 57, Manton 38
Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech 65, Waterford Oakside Prep 59
Mendon 58, Athens 41
Menominee 84, Crystal Falls Forest Park 52
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 53, Wyoming 85
Monroe Jefferson 61, Grosse Ile 51
Montrose 43, Mt Morris 36
Morley Stanwood 77, Reed City 56
Mount Pleasant 39, Bay City John Glenn 31
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 55, Blanchard Montabella 39
Munising 51, Rapid River 40
Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grand Haven 50
Muskegon Oakridge 73, Muskegon Heights Academy 36
Muskegon Orchard View 69, Hesperia 50
New Boston Huron 49, Flat Rock 41
New Buffalo 79, Watervliet Grace Christian 50
New Haven 82, Clinton Township Clintondale 26
New Haven Merritt Academy 59, Hope of Detroit Academy 55
New Lothrop 70, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy 25
Newaygo 40, Lakeview 15
North Adams-Jerome 67, Tekonsha 21
North Farmington 51, West Bloomfield 50
North Muskegon 54, Whitehall 41
Novi 57, South Lyon 45
Onekama 61, Kalkaska 38
Onsted 71, Clinton 36
Orchard Lake St Mary's 71, Southfield Arts & Technology 29
Otsego 60, Sturgis 43
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 68, Plymouth Christian Academy 65
Painesdale Jeffers 55, Wakefield-Marenisco 52
Paw Paw 51, Edwardsburg 49
Petersburg Summerfield 85, Taylor Trillium Academy 73
Petoskey 83, Sault Ste Marie 55
Pickford 77, Engadine 22
Plainwell 47, Three Rivers 26
Pontiac 76, Ortonville Brandon 46
Port Huron 77, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 68
Port Huron Northern 72, Romeo 60
Portland 45, Olivet 38
Redford Thurston 58, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 32
Redford Union 61, Melvindale 21
River Rouge 67, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 42
Riverview 46, Milan 32
Rochester 58, Birmingham Seaholm 37
Rock Mid Peninsula 71, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 40
Romulus 51, Garden City 38
Romulus Summit Academy North 85, Detroit Voyageur College Prep 55
Royal Oak 71, Waterford Kettering 33
Rudyard 66, St Ignace 56
Saginaw Heritage 66, Midland 40
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 36, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 35
Saline 50, Ann Arbor Skyline 42
Saline Washtenaw Christian 58, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 47
South Haven 64, Galesburg-Augusta 40
South Lyon East 61, Plymouth 52
Sparta 59, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54
St Clair 66, Croswell-Lexington 63
St Clair Shores Lakeview 59, St Clair Shores South Lake 48
St Johns 74, Lowell 64
St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 68, Eau Claire 57
St Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 87, Covert 29
Stephenson 58, Felch North Dickinson 52
Stevensville Lakeshore 65, Dowagiac 34
Tecumseh 45, Ypsilanti Community 39
Temperance Bedford 41, Ann Arbor Pioneer 32
Traverse City Central 67, Gaylord 50
Traverse City St Francis 52, Big Rapids 50
Traverse City West 69, Cadillac 59
Trenton 60, Taylor 55
Troy 53, Oxford 37
Troy Athens 54, Lake Orion 51
Union City 51, Climax-Scotts 48
Utica 51, Utica Ford 49
Vestaburg 56, Fulton 34
Walled Lake Central 58, Warren Cousino 54
Warren Michigan Collegiate 75, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 65
Warren Woods Tower 60, Fraser 54
Waterford Mott 61, Flint Kearsley 60
Whitmore Lake 70, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 33
Williamston 51, Okemos 47
Wyoming 85, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 53
Wyoming Lee 84, Byron Center Zion Christian 43
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 76, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 69
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 75, Kentwood Grand River Prep 49
Yale 62, Kingston 33
Ypsilanti Lincoln 74, Adrian 60
Zeeland East 72, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 52