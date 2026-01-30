High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - January 30, 2026

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Michigan high school basketball season continues on January 30

Robin Erickson

West Ottawa faces off against Hudsonville on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
West Ottawa faces off against Hudsonville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. / Lenny Padilla/Sentinel Contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 282 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Grandville Bulldogs travel to take on East Kentwood at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Leslie faces off against Manchester in a Division 3 showdown.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, January 30

With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.

MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 99 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Rockford taking on Grand Haven. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 1 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 102 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, January 30, highlighted by South Christian taking on Forest Hills Central. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 2 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 101 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Coloma taking on South Haven. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 3 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 78 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Burr Oak taking on Colon. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 4 Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan