Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - January 30, 2026
There are 282 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Grandville Bulldogs travel to take on East Kentwood at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Leslie faces off against Manchester in a Division 3 showdown.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, January 30
With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 99 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Rockford taking on Grand Haven. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 102 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, January 30, highlighted by South Christian taking on Forest Hills Central. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 101 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Coloma taking on South Haven. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 78 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Burr Oak taking on Colon. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
