Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 6, 2026

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Michigan high school basketball season continues on February 6

East Lansing faces off against Waverly on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. / Scott Hasse
East Lansing faces off against Waverly on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. / Scott Hasse

There are 227 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Hudsonville Eagles travel to take on the Rockford Rams at 5:30 p.m. Later, Walled Lake Central faces off against Walled Lake Western at 7:30 p.m.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, February 6

With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.

MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6

There are 71 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Lincoln taking on Huron. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6

There are 86 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Riverview taking on Jefferson. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6

There are 78 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Stockbridge taking on Concord. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6

There are 74 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by North Dickinson taking on Marquette. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

