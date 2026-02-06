Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 6, 2026
There are 227 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Hudsonville Eagles travel to take on the Rockford Rams at 5:30 p.m. Later, Walled Lake Central faces off against Walled Lake Western at 7:30 p.m.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, February 6
With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 71 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Lincoln taking on Huron. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 1 Scoreboard
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 86 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Riverview taking on Jefferson. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 2 Scoreboard
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 78 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Stockbridge taking on Concord. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 3 Scoreboard
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 74 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by North Dickinson taking on Marquette. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 4 Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.