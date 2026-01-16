High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - January 16, 2025

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Michigan high school basketball season continues on January 16

Robin Erickson

Garden City faces off against Crestwood on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
Garden City faces off against Crestwood on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. / Benjamin Lelek

There are 273 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Hudsonville Eagles will host the Rockford Rams in a conference game. Meanwhile, Grand Haven faces off against Grandville.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, January 16

With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.

MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 108 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Cass Tech taking on Douglass. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 1 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 108 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Fruitport taking on NorthPointe Christian. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 2 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 95 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, January 16, highlighted by McBain taking on Pine River Area. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 3 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 71 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Inter-City Baptist taking on Whitmore Lake. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 4 Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan