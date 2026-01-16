Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - January 16, 2025
There are 273 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Hudsonville Eagles will host the Rockford Rams in a conference game. Meanwhile, Grand Haven faces off against Grandville.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, January 16
With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 108 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Cass Tech taking on Douglass. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 108 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Fruitport taking on NorthPointe Christian. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 95 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, January 16, highlighted by McBain taking on Pine River Area. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 71 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Inter-City Baptist taking on Whitmore Lake. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
