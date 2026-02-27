Michigan (MHSAA) High School Girls Basketball District Tournament Brackets, Schedules - February 27, 2026
The 2026 Michigan high school girls basketball district tournaments begin on March 2 with first round action.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and district in the Michigan high school basketball girls playoffs.
MHSAA (Michigan) Division 1 Girls District Basketball Brackets
Division 1 action will get underway on Monday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m EST with the District First Round.
MHSAA (Michigan) Division 2 Girls District Basketball Brackets
Division 2 action will get underway on Monday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m EST with the District First Round. With higher seeded teams getting a bye into the District Semifinal Round on March 4.
MHSAA (Michigan) Division 3 Girls District Basketball Brackets
Division 3 action will get underway on Monday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m EST with the District First Round.
MHSAA (Michigan) Division 4 Girls District Basketball Brackets
Division 4 action will get underway on Monday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m EST with the District First Round. With higher seeded teams getting a bye into the District Semifinal Round on March 4.