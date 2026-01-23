High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - January 23, 2025

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Michigan high school basketball season continues on January 23

Robin Erickson

Thurston faces off against Robichaud on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
There are 257 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Grandville Bulldogs have a home conference game against Hudsonville at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, East Kentwood will host the Grand Haven Buccaneers.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, January 23

With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.

MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 79 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Thurston taking on Robichaud. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 97 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Menominee taking on Gladstone. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 94 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Manchester taking on Napoleon. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 86 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Lutheran taking on Clarenceville. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

