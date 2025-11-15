High School

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of the playoffs.

Adams 29, Romeo 13

Almont 44, Edison Academy 8

Bark River-Harris 22, Glen Lake 21

Cabrini 34, Madison 32

Carlson 42, Ida 7

Cass Tech 42, Saline 28

De La Salle Collegiate 38, Martin Luther King 20

Detroit Catholic Central 42, Clarkston 13

DeWitt 70, Fenton 26

Dexter 56, Carlson 42

Goodrich 41, Williamston 33

Groves 37, Lakeview 14

Hudson 68, Springport 22

Jefferson 71, Michigan Center 45

Kingsley 18, Reed City 14

Lowell 36, Zeeland West 34

Lumen Christi Catholic 21, Ida 7

Mt. Pleasant 28, East Grand Rapids 14

Notre Dame Prep 42, Frankenmuth 28

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Ithaca 21

Portage Central 24, Traverse City Central 20

St. Mary's Prep 42, Dow 7

Unity Christian 52, Big Rapids 14

West Catholic 27, Hackett Catholic Prep 0

