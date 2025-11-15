Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of the playoffs.
Adams 29, Romeo 13
Almont 44, Edison Academy 8
Bark River-Harris 22, Glen Lake 21
Cabrini 34, Madison 32
Carlson 42, Ida 7
Cass Tech 42, Saline 28
De La Salle Collegiate 38, Martin Luther King 20
Detroit Catholic Central 42, Clarkston 13
DeWitt 70, Fenton 26
Dexter 56, Carlson 42
Goodrich 41, Williamston 33
Groves 37, Lakeview 14
Hudson 68, Springport 22
Jefferson 71, Michigan Center 45
Kingsley 18, Reed City 14
Lowell 36, Zeeland West 34
Lumen Christi Catholic 21, Ida 7
Mt. Pleasant 28, East Grand Rapids 14
Notre Dame Prep 42, Frankenmuth 28
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Ithaca 21
Portage Central 24, Traverse City Central 20
St. Mary's Prep 42, Dow 7
Unity Christian 52, Big Rapids 14
West Catholic 27, Hackett Catholic Prep 0