Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - November 14, 2025

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Michigan high school football season continues into the regional round of the playoffs on November 14

Williamston takes on No. 15 Goodrich on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in a Division 4 matchup.
There are 23 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, November 14, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard as we move into the regional rounds of the playoffs.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Cass Tech faces a test against No. 6 Saline. Meanwhile, No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central plays No. 10 Clarkston in another top-ten Division 1 matchup.

Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 14

With 10 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the regional round of the Michigan high school football playoffs gets underway.

MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are three games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 25 Romeo taking on No. 18 Adams. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are four games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 12 Carlson taking on No. 17 Dexter. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are four games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, November 14, highlighted by Lowell taking on Zeeland West . You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are two games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 15 Goodrich taking on Williamston. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are three games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Frankenmuth taking on Notre Dame Prep. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are three games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Almont taking on Edison Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There is only one game scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Ithaca taking on Pewamo-Westphalia. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.

MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are three games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Springport taking on Hudson. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.

Published
